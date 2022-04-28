ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, TX

2,000-Horsepower Chevy S10 Dominates The Drag Strip: Video

By Jonathan Lopez
gmauthority.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s pretty obvious when a race car is just on the money. You see it in the way the vehicle launches, in the way it tracks through a run, and, critically, in the way it crosses the finish line with a big gap ahead of the competition. Now, we’re looking at...

gmauthority.com

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

Ultra-Rare Fox Body Mustang Will Sell For Supercar Money

If recent car auction prices have taught us anything, it's that people are willing to splash out incredible amounts of money for the one particular model that tickles their fancy. This 1993 Ford Mustang Saleen SC Convertible appears to be tickling many fancies, as its almost $200,000 current bid is more than double the car's Concours condition value.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

The Ford Mustang Finally Hits Back At The Dodge Challenger

The start of this year hasn't exactly gone super well for the Ford Mustang. Heck, the last eight or so months haven't been great for Ford's Pony car either. Multiple production delays have hit the Mustang hard, and the current going rate for a new car isn't helping either. But...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

LEAKED: This Is The 2024 Ford Mustang's New Face

The Ford Mustang GT has always been one of the best pony cars around, but when Ford revealed the all-electric Mustang Mach-E with arguably much softer styling, many wondered if the original coupe would be going soft too. In terms of powertrains, many would argue that the Mustang is losing some of its appeal now that it will be offered with two electrified engines. As for its styling though, it seems that things will be getting a little sharper, not softer. Spy shots have revealed very little so far thanks to extensive camouflage coverings being applied to the test mules we've spotted so far, but now a Facebook page has leaked one image of the new 'Stang.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Chevrolet Pulls The Plug On Corvette Z06

The Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is an icon that has been with us since 1963, but its time in the sun is now coming to an end. Despite spending a fortune on its engine and tuning the chassis to keep up with the demands of the Nurburgring, General Motors has made the call to kill the Z06 before legislation does. GM has realized that the future of mobility is electric, and allowing the Z06 to be released to the public would "send the wrong message." The shocking news comes from a statement in which GM's Senior Vice President of engine development, Dr. Ian Michael Joshing says, "We set out to evolve the Z06's engine from the one used in the C8.R Corvette race car. At the time, we thought it would be possible to reduce emissions, but the pursuit of the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 has proven too great an endeavor for Detroit's finest engineers." He goes on to say that while it would meet current legislative targets, incoming rule changes for 2024 would mean the Z06 would be extremely shortlived.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Dallas County, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Cars
Dallas County, TX
Sports
Motorious

1954 Chevrolet Corvette Concept Car Uncovered

This car is a true piece of history. We've all seen pretty crazy Corvettes on the roster of custom/modified Chevy roadsters built by some of the biggest names in automotive history. While some shops have made a great living based on restoring classic Corvettes alone, others have taken it upon themselves to work with just a small team of close friends. Many different 'Vettes have been transformed into one crazy creation or another, but we doubt you've ever seen a car like this before. Along with its striking looks and rich history, this vehicle looked precisely how you see it today from the factory. This is a one-of-a-kind concept car that boasts many features not even offered with the Corvette until many later generations.
CARS
gmauthority.com

Dealer Selling Three Almost-New C4 Corvette ZR-1 Coupes

The C4 Corvette ZR-1 was an epic thing to behold, mating impressive performance and technology to create a true American supercar. Now, one dealer has three like-new examples up for grabs. The story of the C4 Corvette ZR-1 starts in the ‘80s after GM acquired Group Lotus. At the time,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Motorious

1970 Plymouth Cuda Races 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle SS

Which of these muscle car titans do you think wins?. When it comes to arguments about what’s the best classic American muscle car, a lot of times the Mopar and GM guys tussle over the ‘Cuda and Chevelle. Both are undoubtedly solid performance machines and enjoy loyal followings to this day for that very reason. Just don’t expect the GM crowd to compliment the Hemi ‘Cuda ever, nor the Mopar fans to say anything nice about the Chevelle. That’s what makes this drag race between a 1970 Plymouth Hemi ‘Cuda and a 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle SS so compelling.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Horsepower#S10#Vehicles#Yello Belly Drag Strip#Big Block Chevy#Chevy Big Block
CarBuzz.com

2023 Ferrari 296 GTS

Eight months ago, Ferrari returned to V6 power with the reveal of the 296 GTB, a hybrid successor to the Dino of yesteryear. Its 3.0-liter twin-turbo engine contributes to a combined power output of 818 horsepower and is a true marvel of engineering. On its own, it produces 653 hp for a record-breaking specific output that not even Bugatti can claim. Heck, even one of the finest track-biased supercars of its generation, the McLaren 765 LT Spider, can only produce 755 hp. Simply put, this 205-mph Italian supercar is very special, but what if you want your hair pulled back while your heart is racing? S&M is one option, and the recently revealed 296 GTS (the open-top version of the GTB) is another. Let's see what it's all about. The car, not the fetish.
CARS
Robb Report

An All-Electric Corvette C8 Is Coming, Chevy Says

Click here to read the full article. The Chevrolet C8 Corvette is going electric. General Motors President Mark Reuss announced that a battery-powered ‘Vette is in the works during an appearance on CNBC’s Squawk Box on Monday morning. While he wasn’t ready to say when the EV will arrive just yet, he did reveal that a hybrid version of the sports car will hit roads next year. Following his appearance on the show, Reuss took to LinkedIn to confirm the news about the electrified sports car, which many believe will be called the E-Ray. “Yes, in addition to the amazing new Chevrolet...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica Vs. Chevrolet Corvette Z06: Supercar Showdown

After months of rumors and sneaky spy shots, we have finally been presented with the Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica, a slightly less insane version of the epic Huracan STO. With 631 horsepower from its 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10, this is one of the very last atmospheric supercars from Sant'Agata Bolognese. On the other side of the planet, General Motors has been toiling away on the latest version of its Corvette, namely the Z06. Its engineers consider it a true world-beater, and with almost 40 hp more than the Lambo, it seems like a really affordable way to show that you don't need to spend supercar money to experience true exoticism. Or do you? Let's compare these two fantastic machines head to head and find out.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
MotorAuthority

Jay Leno checks out a 99-point restored 1954 Chevrolet Corvette

With the Chevrolet Corvette celebrating its 70th anniversary, Jay Leno recently checked out one of the earliest production models, courtesy of owner and Corvette restorer Mike McCluskey. This 1954 Corvette is from the 'Vette's second model year. Only 300 cars were made for the initial 1953 model year, however, so...
CELEBRITIES
TechCrunch

GM reveals first images of the EV Chevy Corvette (and teases AWD)

Chevy appears to be building for an AWD future. Automotive rumors peg the unannounced, high-performance Corvette C8 Z06 to sport AWD, and the video here all but confirms the arrangement in the EV version, too. It appears that the EV Corvette will be based on the existing mid-engine Corvette platform, which leaves plenty of room in the front and back for motors on each axle. With internal combustion affairs, vehicles require significant retrofitting to make room for all-wheel drive’s extra driveshafts and differentials. With EVs, it just takes another motor and some computer programming.
WARREN, MI
gmauthority.com

Corvette Pace Car Collection To Sell At Indy Spring Classic

No other car has paced the Indianapolis 500 as many times as the Chevy Corvette. Many of these pace cars have been reproduced as replicas and sold to the public, and several others were specials just for the event. Dr. Richard Foster has been a rabid fan of the Chevy...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
gmauthority.com

2022 Chevy Traverse Gets Heated Steering Wheel Back

The 2022 Chevy Traverse is once again available to order with the heated steering wheel (RPO code KI3) feature. GM Authority has learned that as of April 17th production start date, all 2022 Chevy Traverse units that are typically equipped with a heated steering wheel are being built with the feature. Heated steering wheels have been under constraint since November 22nd, 2021, when GM was forced to remove the feature from certain Traverse units due to the global semiconductor chip shortage. Units that were built without the heated steering wheel are identified as such on the window sticker. Customers who purchase these vehicles will also receive a $50 credit in exchange for the feature’s absence.
CARS
gmauthority.com

Chevy Trax Discount Offers Up To $1,500 Off In April 2022

In April 2022, a Chevy Trax discount offers $750 off the 2021 Trax and $500 off the 2022 Trax. The Bow Tie brand also offers interest-free financing for 48 months on those models. And a national lease is available for $179 per month for 39 months on the 2022 Trax...
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

New Chevy Corvette ZR1 Secrets Emerge And There's A Lot To Like

In the motoring world, a great foundation often leads to spectacular results. To be more specific, when the base car in a model range is as good as the Chevrolet Stingray Coupe, it lays the groundwork for something even more special. With its naturally-aspirated flat-plane crank V8, the new Corvette Z06 sounds beastly as it revs to well over 8,000 rpm. It's a palpable step up from the base Corvette. But this 670-horsepower Corvette is merely a stepping stone to the upcoming C8 Corvette ZR1. Now, exclusive details have emerged regarding this red-hot Corvette model.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

This Ford Mustang Convertible Costs More Than A Porsche 911

The Ford Mustang is currently the world's best selling sports car, and with good reason; it's attractive, affordable, entertaining to drive, and offers impressive bang for your buck. Drive through any city in the US and you're guaranteed to spot a Ford Mustang in some state of tune. We've seen some beautifully modified examples in our time, and retro-modded classic Mustangs are fetching insane prices these days, but what about modern examples?
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

Nascar Chevy Teams Fall Short During April 2022 Dover Qualifying

The Nascar Chevy teams were bested by both a Ford and Toyota during qualifying for the 2022 Cup Series race at Dover Motor Speedway on Sunday. Kyle Larson, driver of the No. 5 Next Gen Camaro ZL1, was the fastest Chevy, and will start third after posting a time of 55.552 seconds and a top speed of 159.631 mph around the “Monster Mile.” He’ll start behind the No. 17 Ford Mustang of Chris Buescher, who has the pole thanks to a time of 22.479 seconds, and the No. 11 Toyota TRD Camry of Denny Hamlin in second. Following Larson will be the No. 9 Camaro driven by Chase Elliott. The top five is rounded out by Ryan Blaney, driver of the No. 12 Mustang.
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy