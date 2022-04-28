ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Cardinals’ Arenado, Cabrera suspended after brawl with Mets

By Ashleigh Jackson, Associated Press
FOX 2
FOX 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PpXae_0fNTjnPA00

ST. LOUIS — The MLB suspended Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado for two games and pitcher Genesis Cabrera for one for their roles in a benches-clearing incident during Wednesday’s game against the New York Mets at Bush Stadium.

Unless appealed, the suspensions of Arenado and Cabrera are scheduled to be effective Thursday night, when the Cardinals are scheduled to host the Arizona Diamondbacks. If either Arenado or Cabrera decides to appeal, then the discipline will be held in abeyance until the process is complete.

The Mets’ hit-by-pitch frustrations boiled over when reliever Yoan López threw a pitch near Nolan Arenado’s head, sparking a brawl that led to Arenado’s ejection in the Cardinals’ 10-5 victory.

Top Story: 2.8 magnitude earthquake hits St. Louis area, USGS reports

Mets hitter J.D. Davis left in the top of the eighth inning after being hit in the left foot by a pitch from Génesis Cabrera, the major league-leading 19th hit-by-pitch for the Mets this season — including three Tuesday night against St. Louis.

New York appeared to retaliate a half-inning later against Arenado, who reached four times and drove in three runs. López zipped a 94 mph fastball near his head, and Arenado began yelling for López to “do it again.” The benches and bullpens cleared, and the teams pushed and shoved near home plate.

In addition to Arenado and Cabrera’s suspensions, three players received undisclosed fines for their actions on Wednesday.  Mets pitcher Yoan López was fined for contributing to the incitement of the incident. Jack Flaherty of the Cardinals and Taijuan Walker of the Mets were also fined for participating in the incident while being on the Injured List.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 2

Police chase suspect driving 100+ mph on I-70

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A police chase reaching speeds well over 100 mph on I-70 ended in St. Louis County Thursday afternoon. The chase started in Wentzville after the driver allegedly ran over a person. The eastbound chase on I-70 went through St. Charles County and over the Blanchette Bridge into St. Louis County. The […]
WENTZVILLE, MO
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Red Sox demote ex-Yankees prospect

The Boston Red Sox open a three-game series Friday with the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards. Rob Refsnyder won’t be on hand for the game. That’s because he was demoted Friday as the Red Sox made a handful of roster moves, according to Masslive.com’s Chris Cotillo. Four...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
FOX 2

Jameson Williams picked #12 by Lions in NFL Draft

Former Cardinal Ritter High School star football player Jameson Williams is headed to the NFL. Williams was the 12th pick of the draft. chosen by the Detroit Lions. After a storied high school career, Williams spent his first two years of college at Ohio State. Williams, a wide receiver then transferred to Alabama last season […]
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Génesis Cabrera
Person
Taijuan Walker
Person
Yoan López
Person
Nolan Arenado
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals#The New York Mets#The Arizona Diamondbacks#Usgs
NBC Sports

Phillies' winning streak ends painfully in Mets no-hitter

NEW YORK -- What a buzzkill. The Phillies' season-best, four-game winning streak came to a crashing halt Friday night when their high-priced lineup was no-hit by five New York Mets pitchers in a 3-0 loss at Citi Field. It was the 20th time in franchise history that the Phillies were...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
FOX 2

This Missouri teen who loves superheroes needs a caring family

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fifteen-year-old Jason is looking for a place to call home, and is getting ready to turn sixteen. He’s looking forward to being independent and learning to drive, but he needs some help to get there. He loves superheroes, so we asked Kansas City’s own Just-Us League, 501st Legion 70th Explorers, and […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

27K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy