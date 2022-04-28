Cardinals’ Arenado, Cabrera suspended after brawl with Mets

ST. LOUIS — The MLB suspended Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado for two games and pitcher Genesis Cabrera for one for their roles in a benches-clearing incident during Wednesday’s game against the New York Mets at Bush Stadium.

Unless appealed, the suspensions of Arenado and Cabrera are scheduled to be effective Thursday night, when the Cardinals are scheduled to host the Arizona Diamondbacks. If either Arenado or Cabrera decides to appeal, then the discipline will be held in abeyance until the process is complete.

The Mets’ hit-by-pitch frustrations boiled over when reliever Yoan López threw a pitch near Nolan Arenado’s head, sparking a brawl that led to Arenado’s ejection in the Cardinals’ 10-5 victory.

Mets hitter J.D. Davis left in the top of the eighth inning after being hit in the left foot by a pitch from Génesis Cabrera, the major league-leading 19th hit-by-pitch for the Mets this season — including three Tuesday night against St. Louis.

New York appeared to retaliate a half-inning later against Arenado, who reached four times and drove in three runs. López zipped a 94 mph fastball near his head, and Arenado began yelling for López to “do it again.” The benches and bullpens cleared, and the teams pushed and shoved near home plate.

In addition to Arenado and Cabrera’s suspensions, three players received undisclosed fines for their actions on Wednesday. Mets pitcher Yoan López was fined for contributing to the incitement of the incident. Jack Flaherty of the Cardinals and Taijuan Walker of the Mets were also fined for participating in the incident while being on the Injured List.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

