Perry, IA

Steve Sutton of Perry

By The Perry News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStephen “Steve” Sutton, 78, of Perry passed away Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa. A Celebration of Life will be held by his family at a later date. Burial will be at the Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry, Iowa. How...

KIMT

Staff member at Iowa school killed in accident on football field

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Dubuque officials have confirmed that a Roosevelt Middle School buildings and grounds staff member died in an accident on the school's football field on Wednesday afternoon. Dubuque Police say that the accident happened around 1 p.m. on the football field at the back of the school...
DUBUQUE, IA
WHO 13

2 killed in northwest Iowa crash

According to a report from the Iowa State Patrol (ISP), a Dodge van was driving west on 310th Street, and a truck was heading south on U.S. 75. A Chevrolet Silverado truck was stopped at U.S. 18 facing east, waiting to turn south on U.S. 75.
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
K92.3

Why Is It So Windy This Spring In Iowa?

If you had a nickel for every time you heard the phrase "it wouldn't be so bad if it wasn't for the wind" you'd probably have enough nickels to buy Twitter. Maybe not... but I bet you'd be able to buy a sandwich somewhere. The National Weather Service in Iowa...
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Does the Most Popular Liquor in Iowa Surprise You?

If you or someone you know has a problem with alcohol, please visit Your Life Iowa or you can call (855) 581-8111 or text (855) 895-8398. For many of us in Iowa, we've resolved to drink less in 2022. Myself included. That said, there are still evenings I want to have a spirit or two, and I know what my go-to is. I won't give that info just yet as, I happen to have the same favorite booze as the state of Iowa.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Sink hole opens at Des Moines shopping center

DES MOINES, Iowa- A sinkhole was discovered behind Hy-Vee at the Uptown Shopping Center at 42nd Street and University in Des Moines on Wednesday. The owner of the building was resurfacing the pavement when a machine fell through the concrete, which resulted in a 10 foot deep sinkhole, exposing the foundation of the building and […]
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Report Ranks Iowa’s Healthiest and Least Healthy Counties

(Madison, WI) — A new report from the University of Wisconsin details the healthiest — and least healthy — counties in Iowa, based on more than 30 factors that influence how long and how well people live. The healthiest county in Iowa is Dallas, with Winneshiek County at number two and Sioux County at number three. Montgomery County is ranked the least healthy in Iowa, Lee County is next-to-last, and Monona County is third-to-last. The report finds the typical Iowa family with two children will spend 24-percent of their annual income on childcare, just one point below the national average of 25-percent. Michael Stevenson, a team leader at the University of Wisconsin’s Population Health Institute, says Iowans can log onto county-health-rankings-dot-org and see how their individual counties stack up.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Severe threat is waning in central Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Thunderstorms widespread through the overnight, some storms may be strong. With the low pressure over us Saturday and Sunday we don’t see a lot of sunshine, but it won’t be a washout either. Highest chances for some rain...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa community will consider lifting its ban on pit bulls

OTTUMWA, Iowa — The city of Ottumwa is considering lifting its ban on pit bulls. Currently, city code has pit bulls in the same category as lions, tigers and bears. The city wants residents to fill out a poll on its website. Leaders want to see whether there is...
OTTUMWA, IA
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Northeast Iowa Feedlot Faces New Controversy

The neighbors of a controversial feedlot in Northeast Iowa are speaking up as the feedlot seeks a permit renewal. Supreme Beef LLC in Monona is looking to renew its water permit that allows the facility to use 21.9 million of water a year from the Jordan aquifer in Clayton County. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources held a meeting Monday where, according to Iowa Public Radio, residents urged the Department to not grant approval.
CLAYTON COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Severe weather to affect the Midwest today. Are you in its path?

Tornadoes, damaging straight-line wind, and hail are possible with storms across the Midwest this evening. The best chance will be in south-central/southeast Nebraska and Kansas after 3 PM, but southwest Iowa could also see scattered strong to severe storms after 7 PM. Storms look to form in south-central Nebraska/north-central Kansas after 3 PM and move […]
NEBRASKA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

UnityPoint Health opens $38.4M hospital

UnityPoint Health opened its $38.4 million replacement hospital in Marshalltown, Iowa, the Des Moines, Iowa-based organization said April 27. UnityPoint Health-Marshalltown replaces a 108-year-old facility that permanently closed April 27 when emergency care moved to the new hospital. "We're so excited to finally see this day come," said Shari King,...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
NASCAR
Obituaries
Axios Des Moines

Cheap date ideas under $25 in the Des Moines metro

Having a good time in the Des Moines metro is easily accomplished for little or no money. Whether you're on a first date or have been together for years, here are a few ideas under $25.🥾 Park itThere are 76 city parks and dozens of others across the metro — most of which are open year-round. Grab a baguette and some cheese and enjoy the beauty of places like the historic rose garden at Greenwood Park.Hike or bike hundreds of miles of metro-area recreation trails.Go skateboarding at Lauridsen Skatepark.🕺 Get into the grooveFree summer concerts are a big deal in...
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Still Has Six Unclaimed Lottery Prizes

We can all use some extra cash, there is no denying that. Lately, I have been talking a lot about how inflation has been impacting a lot of our family budgets so having some unexpected extra cash wouldn’t hurt. The largest prize that is still waiting to be claimed...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

