WWE

MLW Intimidation Games’ Livestream Is Online

By Jeremy Thomas
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week’s MLW: Fusion features matches from Intimidation Games, and the livestream is online. You can check...

Fightful

Report: Bret Hart Has Signed Merchandising Deal With WWE

Bret Hart has reportedly signed a deal with WWE. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Bret Hart has signed a merchandising deal with WWE. It is unclear if he could potentially appear on AEW television. AEW has started its Owen Hart Foundation Tournament on television with qualifying matches in the men's and women's tournaments taking place.
WWE
411mania.com

Brock Lesnar Butchers a Cow In First Post-WrestleMania Pic

Brock Lesnar is back to business following his loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38 — and business is butchering a cow. The Bearded Butchers of Whitefeather Meats in Creston, Ohio shared a photo of Lesnar with a cow strung up and beind butchered, as you can see below.
CRESTON, OH
wrestlinginc.com

WWE SmackDown Results – I Quit Beat The Clock Challenge, Steel Cage Match, Ricochet Defends, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the MVP Arena in Albany, NY. – Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up live on a tape delay from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York. Michael Cole welcomes us to the show, and he’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee. They hype up tonight’s show and send us to the ring for the opener.
ALBANY, NY
411mania.com

Jake Roberts Says The Kliq Nearly Killed The Wrestling Business

Jake Roberts was not a fan of The Kliq and their backstage antics, stating that they nearly killed the business. The WWE Hall of Famer was recently on Talk is Jericho and talked about his experiences with the group during the 1990s. You can see a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
WWE
Mini Abismo Negro
wrestlinginc.com

Update On Bret Hart’s WWE Contract

It turns out the possibility of Bret Hart in AEW may not be dead after all. A week after it was reported AEW was under the impression that Hart couldn’t appear for them due to an agreement with WWE, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter seemingly confirmed that Bret Hart’s only agreement with WWE was a merchandise deal.
WWE
Wrestling World

Mick Foley Speaks About Argument with Jonathan Coachman

Mick Foley is a WWE Hall of Famer and he recently spoke about his argument with Jonathan Coachman. He spoke to Ranee Paquette and Miesha Tate on SiriusXM’s Thrown Down with Renee & Miesha. He was there to talk about the 20th anniversary of Randy Orton’s WWE debut.
WWE
411mania.com

Monster’s Ball, Tables Match & More Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced matches for next week’s show including a Monster’s Ball match and more. You can see the lineup below for next week’s show, which is the go-home show for Impact Under Siege and airs Thursday on AXS TV:. * Monster’s Ball: JONAH vs. PCO...
WWE
411mania.com

WWE News: NXT May Return To Full Sail, Robert Stone Gets New Name, Road to Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there are talks of NXT returning to Full Sail University. The brand had shows there from 2012-2020. Wrestling Inc notes that one of the reasons behind the change was that students were not around on campus due to the COVID-19 pandemic and couldn’t help with production. This helped students to learn production and other skills. WWE also gave the school $500,000 in scholarships for students.
WWE
411mania.com

Leighty’s WWE Main Even Review: 04.28.22

Liv Morgan vs. Nikki A.S.H. -Lockup to start and Nikki pulls the hair for a take down. Another go and Liv hits a dropkick and back elbow in the corner. Nikki lands a knee, but gets caught with a rana that sends her to the floor. Liv goes after her, but Nikki uses the ring apron to trap the left knee. Nikki works Liv over the corner while concentrating on the knee. Brief comeback from Liv, but Nikki dropkicks the knee to get a two count. Half Crab from Nikki as Liv does a good job of building sympathy and getting the crowd on her side. Small package from Liv, but Nikki goes right back to the knee. Liv rallies behind the crowd again and gets her boots up in the corner to block a charge. She then comes off the top with a missile dropkick to leave both women down. Liv hops on one leg as she shows some good fire. Sell that leg girl! Enzuigiri gets a two count. Nikki back to the knee, but Liv lands a wobbly Codebreaker and Oblivion finishes at 5:03.
WWE
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (4/29)

WWE taped tonight’s SmackDown last week from Albany NY due to the European tour taking place this week. You can click here for the full spoiler report from last week. The following lineup has been confirmed for tonight’s SmackDown- -Steel Cage: Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn (Opener) -Raquel...
WWE
411mania.com

NXT Wrestler Raelyn Divine Comments On Her WWE Release

As we reported yesterday, WWE released ten wrestlers from NXT 2.0, including Dakota Kai, Dexter Lumis, Harland and more. One of those talents, Raelyn Divine, took to Twitter to comment on her exit. She wrote: “let me just say, i am STILL in LOVE with this. i am 6 feet...
WWE
411mania.com

More WWE Releases Rumored to be Happening

– As previously reported, WWE released 10 names from the NXT roster this week, including the likes of Dakota Kai, Harland, Dexter Lumis, and Malcolm Bivens. However, that might not be all of the names getting released. According to Dave Meltzer on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, more WWE releases might be coming.
WWE
411mania.com

Former Jack Gallagher Making His Bare Knuckle FC Debut Next Month

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that former WWE wrestler Jack Gallagher, who signed with Bare Knuckle FC back in January, will make his debut at an event in Orlando on May 6. He’s going by the name Captain Jack Claffey. His real name is Oliver Claffey. He will fight...
ORLANDO, FL
411mania.com

More Details On The Wrestling Docuseries The Rock Is Producing

As previously reported, Jim Ross revealed that he’s working on a new series with The Rock’s Seven Bucks Productions that will focus on the territory days of wrestling. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the series will also be produced by Dark Side of the Ring‘s Evan Husney and Jason Eisener and will air on VICE.
COMBAT SPORTS

