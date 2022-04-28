Traffic shut down at Charleston, Decatur after shooting

Related
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police investigate homicide near Charleston, Decatur
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police responded to a shooting Thursday afternoon that left one person dead. According to police, officers were dispatched around 3:56 p.m. to the intersection of Charleston and Decatur Boulevards for a reported shooting. Lt. Ray Spencer of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department...
Man killed at troubled apartment complex identified
The Clark County Coroner's Office has identified the man killed at an apartment complex with a history of deadly shootings has been identified as 46-year-old Christopher David. The coroner did not have any information on David's city of residence.
Waffle House Shooting Sees Multiple Teens Gunned Down After Fight: Police
Two of the victims allegedly went on to carjack a valet car to take themselves to the hospital, local law enforcement said.
2 arrested in shooting at apartments in northwest valley Wednesday night
Two men have been arrested in connection with a shooting Wednesday night at an apartment complex near Lake Mead Boulevard and Jones Boulevard.
Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
Las Vegas food delivery driver hits child on bike in suspected 3rd DUI
A Las Vegas food delivery driver suspected of driving under the influence hit a child on a bike in her third DUI offense in recent years, police said.
Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
Highly Venomous Snake Slithers Around Florida Home: 'Throw the House Away'
Bodycam footage captured the snake slithering around the room as an officer attempted to capture it.
Suspected overdose leads to crash on Youngstown road
The northbound lanes of South Avenue are blocked due to a crash in front of the Shell gas station.
Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
I-Team: ‘People were dropping all around me,’ 5 shooters involved in Las Vegas hookah lounge mass shooting
A mass shooting at an unlicensed Las Vegas hookah lounge that left one man dead and a dozen more injured involved five shooters, but only one man is in custody, the 8 News Now I-Team has learned.
Murder suspect, cop vanish during transport from jail to courthouse, Alabama police say
The two were en route from the jail to the courthouse less than one mile away.
Nevada Mo. Police arrest man, “running through yards yelling that he was going to abduct children”
NEVADA, Mo. — In the early morning hours of Friday, April 22, Nevada Police were alerted to a residence in the 1100 block of N. Clay Street for a reported assault that had just occurred. Investigation revealed a male subject, later identified as Jason Omar Clark, 45, had unlawfully entered a home and attacked a 14-year-old female. According to a...
Georgia inmate charged decades later in 1982 killing of Army private
A convicted murderer serving a life sentence for an unrelated killing has been indicted by a Georgia grand jury in connection with the death of an Army private who was found dead on the side of a road from a gunshot blast decades ago. Marcellus McCluster, 64, was served with...
Police: Pedestrian 'fell' into traffic on Charleston Blvd.
A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car after apparently falling into traffic on Charleston Boulevard early Thursday morning in downtown Las Vegas, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced.
Impairment suspected, school custodian killed in deadly double I-15 crash involving semi-truck
The fatal crash was reported around 12:30 a.m. and Nevada State Police closed all the southbound lanes and diverted traffic off of I-15 at Silverado Ranch Boulevard.
Footage shows Alec Baldwin practising with gun before fatal shooting
Newly released footage shows the actor Alec Baldwin repeatedly practising drawing his revolver on the set of Rust on the same day a live round was discharged from the gun that killed the film’s cinematographer and injured its director. Other footage includes the chaotic scenes shortly after the shooting,...
Colorado man arrested for Arizona cold cases decades ago, including young woman's murder
A Colorado man suspected in a pair of cold cases, including the 1989 killing of a young woman and the sexual assault of another, which occurred more than three decades ago in the same Arizona apartment complex has been arrested, authorities said Tuesday. Thomas Cox, 58, was taken into custody...
Homicide suspect arrested after 4-hour standoff with police
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)- A suspect accused of murder in Mohave county was arrested following a standoff with police on Monday. Adam Marcus Fields, 31, of Kingman, Arizona was taken into custody, but not before a four-hour-long standoff with police. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office says Fields did not comply with verbal commands and a SWAT […]
