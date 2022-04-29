ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calcasieu Parish, LA

Louisiana Man Found Guilty of Second Degree Rape of 13-Year-Old

 4 days ago
Louisiana Man Found Guilty of Second Degree Rape of 13-Year-Old Joesph H. Constance, 27, of Moss Bluff, Louisiana, was found guilty of one count of Second Degree Rape on...

Mandy Barnett
4d ago

I am sure I will get some serious backlash from my comment I’m about to post but I hope and pray that you get exactly what you deserve in your jail cell. My thoughts and prayers are with the child who you destroyed.

Dee
4d ago

Wow. This seems to be a common occurrence in Louisiana. I realize this happens in other states, but not as much as Louisiana. Very sad for young girls.

