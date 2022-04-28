ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vegas police: Child predator sting leads to 13 arrests

By KTNV Staff
KTNV 13 Action News
 2 days ago
A two-day undercover operation targeting child predators in Las Vegas ended with 13 arrests, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced on Thursday.

As part of the operation, law enforcement officers posed as children and teens online.

"After being solicited for sex by the adult suspects, a meeting was set up and the suspects were taken into custody," police said.

The 13 people arrested for luring of a child for sex included:

  • Ulises Garcia-Rojas Sanchez, 18
  • Sergio Blasco, 46
  • Miguel Bojorquez, 36
  • Kevin Castellano, 27
  • Joaquin Deleon Guerrero, 38
  • Naturice McLean, 39
  • Daniel Bear, 47
  • Adam Huettner, 47
  • Larry Osborne, 38
  • Stuart Room, 70
  • Emil Stepanyan, 21
  • Payton Gomez, 21
  • Devant Ingram, 29

"The LVMPD would like to remind parents to discuss with their children the dangers of online chats with strangers," Metro officials said.

Police encouraged parents to routinely monitor their children's social media and online activity "to prevent them from becoming victims of a child sex predator."

The operation by the Internet Crimes Against Children task force involved law enforcement officers from Metro Police, the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security, Henderson Police, North Las Vegas Police, the Nevada Attorney General's Office and the U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigation.

Metro says anyone who "may have been a victim of these subjects or has information about their crimes" can contact the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at 702-828-3111. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com .

