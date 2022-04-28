ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, TX

Man Charged With Killing 18 in Texas Convicted of 1 Murder

By Jamie Stengle
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man charged with killing 18 older women in the Dallas area over a two-year span was found guilty of murder Thursday and sentenced to life in prison in one of the cases against him after an earlier mistrial. Jurors took about 45 minutes to convict Billy Chemirmir, 49,...

