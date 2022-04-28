ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lindsborg, KS

Police: Paint in Kansas team's water; 2 juveniles suspected

By Knss Staff
 2 days ago

Police in Lindsborg announced that two boys are suspected of being involved in the contamination of a water cooler used by the Kansas Wesleyan baseball team during a doubleheader at Bethany College last weekend.

Both schools contacted police to file a report about a foreign substance found in Kansas Wesleyan’s water. Police did not say how it connected the juveniles to the tainted water and said no one associated with either college was responsible for tampering with the water cooler.

The substance mixed into the water was paint used to put lines on the field.

