‘Days’ Star Aniston To Get Lifetime Achievement Award

‘Days’ Star, John Aniston, gets Lifetime Achievement Award.

Days of Our Lives star John Aniston will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award at this year’s Emmy awards. Aniston has played Victor Kirkiakis on the NBC soap since 1985, and yes, he’s Jennifer Aniston’s dad.

He was nominated for an Emmy in 2017. The 49th Annual Emmy Awards takes place on June 24. The complete list of nominations drops on May 5.

While Victor may be the part for which he’s best known, it’s far from his only role, even in daytime. He appeared on both Love of Life and Search for Tomorrow , often joking that on the latter, his character was the only man to marry lead heroine Jo (played by Mary Stuart) and not be killed off in one fashion or another.

Are you or someone in your family a fan of Days of Our Lives? What’s your favorite soap opera?

