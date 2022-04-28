ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

La Alma Park, Recreation Center closed after death of "good Samaritan"

By Lindsey Toomer lindsey.toomer@denvergazette.com, 9News
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L55ck_0fNTgEJY00

Denver has temporarily closed La Alma Park and the La Alma Recreation Center in the Lincoln Park neighborhood after the slaying of 63-year-old man police described as a "good Samaritan."

Parks and Recreation spokesperson Cyndi Karvaski said the department's top priority is the safety and well-being of its guests and staff, which is what led to the decision.

Denver police said the 63-year-old man was trying to break up a fight between two teenage girls on Wednesday night when he was fatally shot. He has not been identified

According to court documents obtained by 9News, it all began with a fight downtown. A short time later, police said, the girls texted each other and arranged to continue the fight that night at La Alma-Lincoln Park at 13th and Osage streets.

As the girls were fighting in the park, police said, the good Samaritan tried to intervene. Police said the boyfriend of one of the girls, 24-year-old Trahavonie Smith, pulled out a gun and shot and killed the good Samaritan.

Smith was arrested later and is being held for investigation of first-degree murder.

"(The slain man) was an innocent person who did what he thought was right," Commander Matt Clark, who heads the Denver Police homicide unit, told 9News .

"He attempted to intervene and tragically the outcome was he was shot and killed," Clark said. "This is tragic. This is terrible."

"DPR is coordinating with the Denver Police Department and other city agencies to increase our efforts in keeping our parks and recreation centers safe," Karvaski said in an email.

"The La Alma Park and Recreation Center closure is temporary and will re-open when it is determined that the park and recreation center are safe for everyone to use."

David Mullen of The Denver Gazette contributed to this report

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
City
Alma, CO
OutThere Colorado

Charred bones found near Colorado campsite, same area where woman disappeared

UPDATE [4:10 PM]: Authorities have identified the remains that were found and determined that they were scattered intentionally by the family of the deceased. No foul play is suspected. Read more here. According to the Saguache County Sheriff's Office, possible human bones were found charred near North Crestone Campground, found along County Road 71 in Crestone. The bones appeared to be burnt or cremated and were mixed with ash. The...
CRESTONE, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#Shooting#Murder#Lincoln Park#La Alma Park#9news
KKTV

Tiny radioactive pellet responsible for shutting down part of I-25 in Colorado on Wednesday

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A tiny piece of radioactive equipment fell off a truck late Wednesday morning, snarling traffic on the I-25 “Gap.”. The situation started just after 11:30 a.m. when a truck carrying a density gauge lost the equipment around Tomah Road (exit 174). Colorado State Patrol tells 11 News that because the gauge “does have a small amount of radioactivity,” a Hazmat team responded as a precaution.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy