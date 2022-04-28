La Alma Park, Recreation Center closed after death of "good Samaritan"

Denver has temporarily closed La Alma Park and the La Alma Recreation Center in the Lincoln Park neighborhood after the slaying of 63-year-old man police described as a "good Samaritan."

Parks and Recreation spokesperson Cyndi Karvaski said the department's top priority is the safety and well-being of its guests and staff, which is what led to the decision.

Denver police said the 63-year-old man was trying to break up a fight between two teenage girls on Wednesday night when he was fatally shot. He has not been identified

According to court documents obtained by 9News, it all began with a fight downtown. A short time later, police said, the girls texted each other and arranged to continue the fight that night at La Alma-Lincoln Park at 13th and Osage streets.

As the girls were fighting in the park, police said, the good Samaritan tried to intervene. Police said the boyfriend of one of the girls, 24-year-old Trahavonie Smith, pulled out a gun and shot and killed the good Samaritan.

Smith was arrested later and is being held for investigation of first-degree murder.

"(The slain man) was an innocent person who did what he thought was right," Commander Matt Clark, who heads the Denver Police homicide unit, told 9News .

"He attempted to intervene and tragically the outcome was he was shot and killed," Clark said. "This is tragic. This is terrible."

"DPR is coordinating with the Denver Police Department and other city agencies to increase our efforts in keeping our parks and recreation centers safe," Karvaski said in an email.

"The La Alma Park and Recreation Center closure is temporary and will re-open when it is determined that the park and recreation center are safe for everyone to use."

David Mullen of The Denver Gazette contributed to this report