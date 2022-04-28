ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman struck by passing vehicle after falling onto Interstate 77

By Rick Stillion, The Daily Jeffersonian
 2 days ago

A Cumberland woman struck by a passing vehicle on Interstate 77 after apparently falling from the stopped vehicle she had been driving onto the highway has been flown by medical helicopter to Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus for treatment.

The victim, identified by the State Highway Patrol as 41-year-old Sara Campbell, was initially transported by United Ambulance to Southeastern Med in Cambridge with life-threatening injuries.

She was later flown by MedFlight to the Columbus hospital.

The driver of the vehicle that struck Campbell just before 4:30 p.m. Thursday was not injured.

According to a trooper with the patrol's Cambridge post, Campbell had been driving south on I-77 when she pulled her vehicle onto the right berm just north of the I-70/77 interchange south of Cambridge.

As Campbell tried to exit the vehicle, she apparently fell or collapsed onto the roadway, according to a passerby who was able to avoid striking her with his vehicle.

The investigating trooper said the witness told him the vehicle's door "flew open" and Campbell appeared to fall out of the vehicle.

A motorist traveling behind the witness, 24-year-old Maryland resident David Campos, was unable to avoid striking Campbell with his vehicle.

Additional information regarding Campbell's injuries was not available as of press time.

The patrol is trying to determine if Campbell suffered a medical episode prior to falling onto the roadway.

Cambridge firefighters were dispatched and Guernsey County deputies driving past the scene stopped to render assistance.

The accident remained under investigation by the patrol's Cambridge post.

