ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, LA

NFL Draft 2022: First round live updates recap, with emphasis on where the players went to high school

By Mike Swanson
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HJDgq_0fNTg2o500

Tracking Thursday night's NFL Draft picks while highlighting where the draftees played prep football.

Photo by The Cincinnati Enquirer-USA TODAY NETWORK

The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas is officially in the books.

One of the biggest surprises of the night is that Liberty quarterback Malik Willis (Roswell High School, Georgia) is still available, but his grandmother drew some attention Thursday night.

Here's how the first round shook out (with some quick notes on each player's high school career).

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Travon Walker , DE, Upson-Lee High School (Georgia)

Walker starred in football and basketball for Upson-Lee High School in Georgia, winning 71 straight games and consecutive Class 4A titles on the hardcourt. He entered college at Georgia as the No. 2-ranked defensive tackle in the nation, and now he's the top overall pick.

2. Detroit Lions: Aidan Hutchinson , DE, Divine Child High School (Michigan)

Hutchinson finished his career at Divine Child High School in Michigan as the top-ranked player in the state but ranked outside the top 100 in the country. He played defensive end, tight end, offensive lineman and long snapper, plus starred for the lacrosse team before becoming a Michigan Wolverine.

3. Houston Texans: Derek Stingley Jr. , CB, Dunham High School (Louisiana)

Before starring for hometown LSU, Louisiana’s Gatorade Player of the Year in 2018 led Dunham to back-to-back district titles for the first time in school history while playing DB, WR and RB.

4. New York Jets: Sauce Gardner , CB, Martin Luther King High School (Michigan)

Gardner led Martin Luther King High School in Detroit to the Division 3 state championship in 2018 playing wide receiver and defensive back. He left high school as a three-star prospect ranked as one of the top 30 players in Michigan before developing into a superstar at Cincinnati.

5. New York Giants: Kayvon Thibodeaux , DE, Oaks Christian (California)

Thibodeaux didn't sneak up on anybody, as he headed to Oregon ranked by multiple outlets as the No. 1 player at any position coming out of Oaks Christian in Southern California. He attended Dorsey High School as a freshman and sophomore before winning a CIF Southern Section Division 2 title at Oaks Christian.

6. Carolina Panthers: Ickey Ekwonu , OT, Providence Day High School (North Carolina)

The uber-athletic lineman developed into a wrecking ball at N.C. State after leaving Providence Day High School as the No. 23-ranked prospect in North Carolina. Ekwonu played both sides of the ball in high school, in addition to wrestling and running track.

7. New York Giants: Evan Neal , OT, IMG Academy (Florida)

Neal left IMG Academy as the top-ranked offensive tackle in the nation and top 10 regardless of position. He was the standout on a stacked offensive line for coach Kevin Wright's Ascenders before starring for Alabama.

8. Atlanta Falcons: Drake London , WR, Moorpark (California)

London was a two-sport star at Moorpark High School in Southern California before choosing USC. He made 62 catches for 1,089 yards with 12 TDs on the football field and averaged 29.2 points, 11.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists on the basketball court his senior year.

9. Seattle Seahawks: Charles Cross , OT, Laurel High School (Mississippi)

Cross stayed home at Mississippi State after leaving Laurel High School just north of Hattiesburg as one of the top prospects in the nation at any position. He anchored a dominant offensive line for the Tornadoes.

10. New York Jets: Garrett Wilson , WR, Lake Travis High School (Texas)

A three-sport athlete at Lake Travis High School in Texas who earned Division I scholarship offers as a basketball player, Wilson chose to focus on football at Ohio State as one of the top-ranked recruits in the nation. He had 204 receptions for 3,359 yards and 55 total touchdowns in his high school career.

11. New Orleans Saints (via Washington): Chris Olave , WR, Mission Hills High School (California)

Olave finished his high school career in record-breaking fashion, catching 93 passes for a San Diego Section-record 1,764 yards and 26 touchdowns before becoming an Ohio State Buckeye. The track star (sprints, long jump) sat out his junior season after transferring to Mission Hills from Eastlake High School.

12. Detroit Lions (via Minnesota): Jameson Williams , WR, Cardinal Ritter College Prep (Missouri)

Williams had eight 100-yard receiving games, including a 257-yard effort with five touchdowns, during his time at Cardinal Ritter. The four-star prospect started his college career at Ohio State before starring at Alabama.

13. Philadelphia Eagles (via Houston): Jordan Davis , DT, Mallard Creek High School (North Carolina)

Davis went to Georgia as a three- to four-star prospect ranked anywhere from the top 200 to top 400 nationally. He helped lead Mallard Creek to a 14-1 record and an appearance in the 2017 4AA state championship game and also played varsity basketball.

14. Baltimore Ravens: Kyle Hamilton , S, Marist (Georgia)

Hamilton played wide receiver and defensive back for legendary coach Alan Chadwick's Marist War Eagles in Atlanta. He entered college ranked anywhere from 97th to 282nd nationally and far exceeded those projections at Notre Dame.

15. Houston Texans (via Philadelphia): Kenyon Green , G, Atascocita High School (Texas)

Green was an Under Armour All-American and Army All-American playing for Craig Stump at Atascocita High School in the Houston area before making the 90-mile move to Texas A&M.

16. Washington Commanders (from New Orleans): Jahan Dotson , WR, Nazareth Area High School (Pennsylvania)

After starring in football, basketball and track in high school, Dotson headed to Penn State ranked as one of the top 150 overall prospects in the nation as a wide receiver. He spent his junior year at The Peddie School in New Jersey.

17. Los Angeles Chargers: Zion Johnson , OG, Riverdale Baptist (Maryland)

Johnson finds himself in this position thanks in part to being what his high school offensive line coach described as the most coachable player he’s had in 43 seasons . Johnson, who already has a master's degree, went from Riverdale Baptist to Davidson to Boston College, and the Chargers up next.

18. Tennessee Titans (via Philadelphia): Treylon Burks , WR, Warren High School (Arkansas)

Burks finished his high school career with 151 receptions for 3,403 yards and 43 touchdowns playing for small-town Warren High School . The top-ranked recruit in the state thrilled Arkansas when he chose to be a Razorback.

19. New Orleans Saints: Trevor Penning , OT, Newman Catholic High School (Iowa)

Penning has charted an under-the-radar course to the NFL, lettering in football, basketball and track and field at Newman Catholic High School. He drew much more NFL attention at Northern Iowa than another former Panther — undrafted Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Kenny Pickett , QB, Ocean Township High School (New Jersey)

Pickett was ranked the nation’s No. 10 pro-style quarterback by 247Sports before heading to Pitt. He passed for 4,670 yards and 43 touchdowns and rushed for 873 yards and 17 TDs in his high school career at Ocean Township.

21. Kansas City Chiefs (via New England): Trent McDuffie , CB, St. John Bosco (California)

The former St. John Bosco star was strong in coverage and excelled in blitz packages in high school, and he kept that up at Washington. He was ranked as high as the No. 66 prospect nationally coming out of high school.

22. Green Bay: Quay Walker , LB, Crisp County High School (Georgia)

Walker starred on both sides of the ball for Crisp County, making 76 tackles, 10 for loss, and catching 13 passes for 201 yards and five TDs as a senior. He also starred on the basketball team before heading to Georgia as a four-star linebacker.

23. Buffalo Bills (via Baltimore): Kaiir Elam , CB, Benjamin High School (Florida)

Elam was a three-sport star at Benjamin (football, basketball, track), starring at defensive back and wide receiver for the 2018 Class 3A regional finalists before becoming a Florida Gator. He averaged 11.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game in his last high school basketball season.

24. Dallas Cowboys: Tyler Smith , OT, North Crowley High School (Texas)

Smith took his talents to Tulsa after clearing space for the North Crowley offense that gained 293 yards and 3.5 touchdowns per game rushing in 2018.

25. Baltimore Ravens (via Buffalo): Tyler Linderbaum , Solon High School (Iowa)

Earned first-team all-state and all-district honors as an offensive lineman as a junior and senior at Solon. Placed third in state wrestling tournament as a senior and also played baseball before heading to college at Iowa.

26. New York Jets (via Tennessee): Jermaine Johnson II , DE, Eden Prairie High School (Minnesota)

Johnson took a circuitous route toward becoming a first-round pick. He went from a two-star wide receiver at Eden Prairie High School in Minnesota to a star defensive end via Independence Community College in Kansas to Georgia and then Florida State.

27. Jacksonville (via Tampa Bay): Devin Lloyd , LB, Otay Ranch High School (California)

Lloyd played safety, receiver and punter in high school, along with playing basketball. As a senior team captain, he had 52 tackles, eight interceptions, three pass breakups and three defensive touchdowns.

28. Green Bay Packers: Devonte Wyatt , DT, Towers High School (Georgia)

Wyatt chose the junior college route after being tapped by most outlets as a three-star prospect out of Decatur, Georgia. He made that move pay off, eventually starring for his home-state Georgia Bulldogs via Hutchinson Community College in Kansas.

29. New England Patriots (via Kansas City): Cole Strange , G, Farragut High School (Tennessee)

The two-star Chattanooga grad played in the Tennessee-Kentucky Border Bowl, earning Defensive MVP and membership on the All-Bowl team.

30. Kansas City Chiefs: George Karlaftis , DE, West Lafayette High School (Indiana)

Selected to play in 2019 U.S. Army All-American Bowl, where he received national Defensive Player of the Year honors before starring at Purdue. He was a consensus four-star recruit.

31. Cincinnati Bengals: Daxton Hill , S, Booker T. Washington High School (Oklahoma)

The 2018-19 Gatorade Player of the Year in Oklahoma was the top-ranked player coming out of the state and contributed right away as a freshman at Michigan.

32. Minnesota Vikings (via Detroit): Lewis Cine , S, Trinity Christian (Texas)

Cine left high school as a four-star prospect ranked as high as No. 31 in the nation overall. He transferred to Trinity Christian after playing his first three seasons at Everett High School in Massachusetts, and then earned playing time right away at Georgia.

Draft links

Malik Willis' grandma goes viral after being mistaken for his mom at NFL Draft

Otay Ranch grad Devin Lloyd selected 27th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft by Jacksonville Jaguars

St. John Bosco grad Trent McDuffie selected 21st overall in 2022 NFL Draft by Kansas City Chiefs

Mission Hills grad Chris Olave selected 11th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft by New Orleans Saints

Moorpark product Drake London selected eighth overall in 2022 NFL Draft by Atlanta Falcons

Oaks Christian grad Kayvon Thibodeaux selected fifth overall in 2022 NFL Draft by New York Giants

Malik Willis sees meteoric rise from unheralded recruit in Georgia to projected first-round pick

An inside look at 4 former Washington high school football standouts who might be drafted

Warren coach Bo Hembree not surprised by former Arkansas star Treylon Burks' dominance

Ex-Archbishop Murphy coach had hunch Abraham Lucas, Kyler Gordon would be high picks

Will former Long Beach Poly quarterback Matt Corral go in the first round?

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Jaguars select Georgia DE Travon Walker with No. 1 pick of 2022 NFL Draft

The Jacksonville Jaguars made the rumors official Thursday night and selected Georgia Bulldogs defensive end Travon Walker with the first pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. Walker is a 6-foot-5, 272-pound defensive end who played three seasons at Georgia and stepped into the team's starting lineup for the 2021 season. He finished the year with six sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss. The Bulldogs defense allowed just 10.2 points per game, the fewest in the nation, and led the team to a 33-18 win against Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
San Diego, CA
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Washington, MS
Cordele, GA
Sports
City
Lebanon, TN
San Diego, CA
Sports
Knoxville, TN
Football
Charlotte, NC
Football
Hattiesburg, MS
Sports
City
Tulsa, OK
Hutchinson, MN
Sports
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Roswell, GA
City
Decatur, TN
City
Moorpark, CA
Local
California Football
Eden Prairie, MN
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
Williams, CA
Football
State
Louisiana State
Williams, CA
Sports
Local
Minnesota Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Atlanta, GA
Football
City
Buckeye, LA
City
Chattanooga, OK
San Marcos, CA
Sports
City
Sacramento, CA
Lebanon, TN
Football
City
Decatur, MS
Hutchinson, MN
Football
City
Dallas, OR
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Chula Vista, CA
City
Washington, LA
Sacramento, CA
Sports
City
Cordele, GA
Local
California Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
City
Westlake Village, CA
City
Williams, CA
Decatur, GA
Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Thomaston, GA
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
San Diego, CA
Football
San Jose, CA
Sports
Chula Vista, CA
Football
City
Washington, CA
Long Beach, CA
Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Kansas, OK
Sports
Hattiesburg, MS
Football
City
Hutchinson, MN
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
City
Houston, AL
City
Durham, NC
City
Section, AL
City
Thomaston, GA
Chula Vista, CA
Sports
Dallas, OR
Sports
City
Decatur, GA
Downey, CA
Sports
Sacramento, CA
Football
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Eden Prairie, MN
City
Chattanooga, TN
Fontana, CA
Sports
Roswell, GA
Football
Local
Minnesota Sports
Dallas, OR
Football
Local
Louisiana Football
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Los Angeles, CA
Fontana, CA
Football
Westlake Village, CA
Sports
City
San Marcos, CA
City
Decatur, AL
Palmdale, CA
Football
Local
Oklahoma Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Kansas, OK
Raleigh, NC
Sports
Bay Saint Louis, MS
Sports
Lebanon, TN
Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
Moorpark, CA
Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
Mississippi Football
City
Atlanta, GA
City
Fontana, CA
City
Knoxville, TN
Section, AL
Sports
City
Raleigh, NC
Long Beach, CA
Football
Downey, CA
Football
Local
Alabama Football
Raleigh, NC
Football
San Jose, CA
Football
City
Washington, OK
City
Atlanta, LA
City
San Jose, CA
City
Washington, GA
Local
Wisconsin Football
Philadelphia, MS
Sports
City
Fremont, CA
Fremont, CA
Sports
Viroqua, WI
Sports
Roswell, GA
Sports
Knoxville, TN
Sports
Durham, NC
Sports
Eden Prairie, MN
Sports
Durham, NC
Football
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oregon Football
City
Houston, MS
City
Hattiesburg, MS
State
Washington State
City
Houston, MN
City
Bay Saint Louis, MS
City
Palmdale, CA
Decatur, GA
Football
Kansas, OK
Football
City
Viroqua, WI
City
Downey, CA
City
Iowa, LA
City
Philadelphia, MS
City
Washington, NC
City
Long Beach, CA
San Marcos, CA
Football
Local
Georgia Football
Palmdale, CA
Sports
FOX Sports

2022 NFL Draft: Grades for all 32 first-round picks

The 2022 NFL Draft is officially here, and all eyes are on Las Vegas, where 32 players will become first-round draft choices Thursday night. Follow every pick live here and get immediate reaction from FOX Sports NFL Draft analyst Rob Rang, who will be grading every choice. 1. Jacksonville Jaguars:...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Solon
Popculture

2022 NFL Draft: Jacksonville Jaguars Select Dominant Defensive Lineman No. 1 Overall

The 2022 NFL Draft is officialy underway, and the Jacksonville Jaguars have selected a dominant defensive player. On Thursday night, the Jaguars selected University of Georgia edge rusher Travon Walker No. 1 overall in the draft in Las Vegas. The Jaguars took him over University of Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, who at one point was projected to be the No. 1 pick early in the draft process.
NFL
numberfire.com

Falcons draft Drake London eighth overall

The Atlanta Falcons selected wide receiver Drake London with the eighth pick of the first round of 2022's NFL Draft. London is both the first wide receiver and first offensive player selected in Thursday's draft. He will join a Falcons' offense lacking wide receiver talent following Calvin Ridley's suspension. He should immediately factor into Atlanta's passing game, alongside sophomore tight end Kyle Pitts.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Giants#Nfl Draft#Kenyon College#American Football#Liberty#Roswell High School#Upson Lee High School#Detroit Lions#Divine Child High School#Michigan Wolverine#Houston Texans#Cb#Dunham High School#Lsu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
344
Followers
428
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy