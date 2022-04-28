ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Two Cars Sought In Shooting Near Children's Hospital Of Philadelphia: Police

By Nicole Acosta
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tWE1p_0fNTfzK800
Smith Valley Forge apartment complex Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)/inset: Upper Merion PD

Police in Montgomery County are seeking the public's help in identifying two cars allegedly involved in a shooting near the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia on Wednesday, April 27.

Officers responding to the shooting were initially told it happened in the hospital's parking garage and ordered a lockdown around 9:40 p.m., Upper Merion Township police said.

Police later learned shots were fired in the parking garage of the Smith Valley Forge apartment complex on Goddard Boulevard, they said. The hospital lockdown was lifted after an hour.

Officers discovered multiple shell casings and bullet fragments on the sixth floor of the garage and blood on the parking deck, implying at least two shooters, police said.

A short time later, a 33-year-old male gunshot victim arrived at Paoli Hospital in a cab, according to police.

When the shooting happened, he was walking inside the apartment complex from the parking deck with a woman and a three-year-old child, police said.

Surveillance footage shows a silver Honda sedan and a white Mazda sedan leaving the parking deck immediately after the shooting, according to police.

Hours later, the unoccupied silver Honda was located several miles away in an apartment complex, police said. Blood was found inside the Honda, which police say indicates that an additional person was injured in the shooting.

Police believe the silver Honda was involved in the shooting, and the occupants of the white Mazda are considered people of interest.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is urged to call the Upper Merion Township Police Department at 610-265-3232.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Voice

Pregnant 13-Year-Old Goes Missing In Central PA

A 17- weeks pregnant 13-year-old girl from central Pennsylvania has gone missing, authorities say. Roxanne Rodriguez was last seen near the 500 block of Mall Road in Swatara Township on Apr. 26 at 3:13 p.m., according to a release from Pennsylvania state police citing the Dauphin County District Attorney's office's criminal investigation unit.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Black Enterprise

3-Year-Old Philadelphia Boy Dies Years After His Father Used Him As A Human Shield

A family is mourning the loss of a 3-year-old Philadelphia boy who passed away last Tuesday after his father used him as a human shield in 2019. Yaseem Jenkins was just 11 months old when he was struck in the head, neck, and buttocks while seated in the backseat of his father’s car, NY Post reports. Jenkins’s father, Nafes Monroe, allegedly tried to buy drugs with counterfeit cash and decided to bring his baby boy with him.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Montgomery County, PA
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Cars
Montgomery County, PA
Cars
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Philadelphia, PA
The Independent

2-year-old shoots dead 4-year-old sister in horror gas station accident

A 2-year-old boy has fatally shot his 4-year-old sister by accident at a gas station in Chester, Pennsylvania, according to authorities. The children were in a parked car at a gas station in the city south of Philadelphia on Tuesday, when the shooting occurred at around 10.45am. The girl was taken to a hospital in the area by witnesses, where she was pronounced dead. Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer told reporters that “everybody in the community of Chester, in Delaware County, myself included, all of us are just heartbroken to think of what happened to this poor child”....
ACCIDENTS
Daily Voice

Man In Luxury Car With Bogus Plates Gives PA Police Someone Else's ID: Authorities

A North Carolina man was caught impersonating someone else while driving a Jaguar in Pennsylvania, police say. Jayquan Edwards, 25, of Oxford, NC, was behind the wheel of a Jaguar with a “counterfeit temporary license plate and heavy window tint” when Lower Allen Township police spotted the car on the 1200 block of Lower Allen Drive around 3 p.m. on Jan. 2, the department said in a release.
OXFORD, NC
Daily Voice

'Daddy Jumped Out The Window' 3-Year-Old Tells Police In PA

A Pennsylvania man wanted for a parole violation barricaded himself with his 3-year-old son before jumping out a window, police say. Lower Allen Township police were called to assist the US Marshal Fugitive Task Force after Bennie Chisolm, 29, of Harrisburg, barricaded himself in the 2100 block of Cedar Run Drive, shortly before 10 a.m. on Apr. 4, the department said in a release.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Voice

Driver Killed In Horrific Turnpike Crash Was 'Determined To Succeed'

The death of a 41-year-old Bayonne woman who was ejected then run over by a tractor trailer last weekend on the New Jersey Turnpike has left those who knew her reeling. Olga Armijo was heading north in a Toyota Corolla when she was struck by a Honda Accord around 4:15 a.m. Sunday, April 24 near milepost 105.9 in Newark, New Jersey State Police Trooper Charles Marchan said.
NEWARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Vehicles#Violent Crime#The Children S Hospital#Paoli Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Mazda
NewsBreak
Cars
Daily Voice

Beloved Mom Of 2, NJ College Student Dies Suddenly, 28

Beloved mother of two and New Jersey college student Avinique Sabree Marshall-Bethea died unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 19. She was 28. Born in Trenton, Avinique grew up in Lawrence and Ewing and graduated from Lawrence High School, her obituary says. Avinique later earned an Associate’s Degree from Rowan University and...
TRENTON, NJ
CBS Philly

27-Year-Old Man, 3-Month-Old Dog Shot In Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The latest victims of Philadelphia’s gun violence epidemic includes a 3-month-old puppy. Police say the dog and a 27-year-old man were both struck by stray gunfire Tuesday night in the 2600 block of North Warnock Street. Both the dog and the man are in stable condition, although the coast isn’t yet clear for the puppy named Ruby. “Just after 9 p.m., police were notified that a shooting victim showed up at Temple Hospital by a private auto,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. The adult male victim ran from the scene and flagged down a driver who took him...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Multiple Horse-Buggies Involved In Crash In PA: Dispatch

Horses and people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Apr. 18, according to emergency dispatchers. Two horse-and-buggies and a vehicle collided at the intersection of Cains and Buena Vista roads in Salisbury Township, shortly before 9:30 p.m., a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications says. One...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
262K+
Followers
41K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy