Ludington reaches settlement with veteran in siren lawsuit

(CBS4) — Denver-based federal prosecutors have negotiated plea deals with representatives of two out-of-state diesel repair shops which had the alleged help of a Colorado business for several years while the three performed emissions “delete jobs” on the engines of nearly one hundred large diesel trucks. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado (USACO) made the announcement in mid-April that ownership of Endrizzi Diesel of Bolivar, Missouri, and Pro Diesel Inc. of Des Moines, Iowa, reached plea agreements with its prosecutors. The illegal modifications violated the Clean Air Act, the USACO stated in its press release. Ownership of each business...

COLORADO STATE ・ 35 MINUTES AGO