Youngstown, OH

Belle Vista Avenue over I-680 to close for bridge replacements

By Zach Mosca
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBelle Vista Avenue over I-680 will be closed starting Monday May 2 and...

Tippecanoe Rd. to be closed for gas line crossing

An extended road closure has been announced for Tippecanoe Road in Canfield and Boardman Township. The closure will run through May 2, 2022 through Monday, May 9, 2022. Tippecanoe Rd. will be closed between Leffingwell Rd. and Western Reserve Rd. for gas line crossing.
CANFIELD, OH
Motorcyclist dies after colliding with van in Youngstown Monday morning

A man who was taken to a hospital following an accident where his motorcycle reportedly collided with a van on Monday morning has died. The Mahoning County Coroner's office says Nicholas Martin, 51, died from injuries he sustained on the Shirley Road ramp to Interstate 680 southbound in Youngstown. First responders initially told 21 News that Martin's injuries were non-life-threatening.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Car crashes through front of Canfield store

A car crashed into the front of Do-Cut services in Canfield. The car crashed into the front of the building, breaking through a glass window. An SUV crashed into the Do-Cut Sales and Service at 6442 S. Raccoon Rd. in Canfield just before noon. There was no word about the...
CANFIELD, OH
One injured in crash on I-680 southbound

Traffic was temporarily restricted to one lane after a single-car crash on I-680 southbound near the Martin Luther King exit. Youngstown Police tell 21 News that one person was transported to the hospital following the crash. The extent of the person's injuries is unknown at this time. Youngstown Police are...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

