Belle Vista Avenue over I-680 to close for bridge replacements

An extended road closure has been announced for Tippecanoe Road in Canfield and Boardman Township. The closure will run through May 2, 2022 through Monday, May 9, 2022. Tippecanoe Rd. will be closed between Leffingwell Rd. and Western Reserve Rd. for gas line crossing.
A man who was taken to a hospital following an accident where his motorcycle reportedly collided with a van on Monday morning has died. The Mahoning County Coroner's office says Nicholas Martin, 51, died from injuries he sustained on the Shirley Road ramp to Interstate 680 southbound in Youngstown. First responders initially told 21 News that Martin's injuries were non-life-threatening.
Investigators are looking for the cause of a fire that brought crews from several fire departments to an address in Hermitage. A 9-1-1 caller reported seeing flames at a home along South Hermitage Road, just north of Combine Brothers restaurant shortly after 4 a.m. Thursday. After seeing cars in the...
A car crashed into the front of Do-Cut services in Canfield. The car crashed into the front of the building, breaking through a glass window. An SUV crashed into the Do-Cut Sales and Service at 6442 S. Raccoon Rd. in Canfield just before noon. There was no word about the...
Traffic was temporarily restricted to one lane after a single-car crash on I-680 southbound near the Martin Luther King exit. Youngstown Police tell 21 News that one person was transported to the hospital following the crash. The extent of the person's injuries is unknown at this time. Youngstown Police are...
Comments / 0