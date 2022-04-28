Quapaw, Okla. woman suffers medical emergency, crashes minivan, dies later at Mercy Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. – Friday evening about 6:15 p.m. reports of a single vehicle crash at 36th and S Main alerted Joplin Dispatch.

Joplin Fire Dept, Joplin Police and Newton County Ambulance responded.

Capt William Davis, PIO, releases details in press release, “ investigation showed that a 2010 Chrysler Town and Country minivan was traveling southbound on Main Street in the outside lane. The van sideswiped a 2006 Ford Mustang that was southbound in the inside lane. The van then veered off of the right side of the roadway, striking a curb, a sign and colliding with a guard rail before traveling down an embankment .”

The female driver appeared to have a medical condition that caused the crash. She later died at Mercy Hospital. Next of kin have been notified.

From information gained in the investigation, Arajuana A. Hart-Hudson, age 48 of Quapaw, Oklahoma suffered a medical emergency while driving, which led to the vehicle crash and her death.

Joplin Police Major Crash Team marked the crash for reconstruction and investigation.

There were no injuries to the driver or passenger in the mustang.

