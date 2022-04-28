ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Bismarck construction season underway

kxnet.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConstruction season in Bismarck is on the rise, and our city engineers are excited about the projects in store. City Engineer Gabe Schell says work will include street maintenance, fixing existing pavements and replacing outdated water...

www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

Bandidos MC Clubhouse raided in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota was part of a large-scale investigation involving the Bandidos Motorcycle Club. According to the Attorney General’s office, there were search warrants on the eastern and western parts of the state. The Bandidos sign has officially been removed from the motorcycle club’s...
RAPID CITY, SD
AccuWeather

This US town just picked up 4 feet of snow in less than a week

April snow showers bring May flowers? Back-to-back snowstorms left residents measuring snow accumulations with yardsticks -- nearly 10 times the average snowfall for April. Two blockbuster April snowstorms struck one community in just a few days' time, leaving feet of snow. The late-season snow has piled up so high that it is setting records.
MINOT, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bismarck, ND
Government
City
Bismarck, ND
SuperTalk 1270

Yet Another Strong System Will Impact North Dakota This W-End

For the third straight week, another big system has its eyes set on North Dakota, starting this Friday, April 29th. More on that in a second. I spoke with the National Weather Service in Bismarck this morning and the good news with all of our precipitation this year has put us in a surplus of moisture so far in 2022. The total snowfall for the season so far is 55.1 inches of snow. Normal for Bismarck is 49.8 inches of total snowfall. So, we're a little bit above the norm and that's the most snow we've had in 3 years. The total precipitation for Bismarck so far in 2022 is 4.3 inches of liquid precipitation. That's above the 2.8 inches of precipitation that would be considered normal for this time of year.
BISMARCK, ND
KNOX News Radio

Red River flooding moves north

The Red River in Grand Forks / East Grand Forks has been slowly falling after hitting 45.82 feet early Wednesday – nearly 18 feet over flood stage. As the water moves north Walsh County officials are bracing for additional flooding on top of the overland flooding caused by heavy rains last weekend.
GRAND FORKS, ND
KFYR-TV

Train derails, ignites near Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.D. (KMOT) – UPDATE 3:15 p.m. : According to a spokesperson with the North Dakota National Guard, black hawk helicopter is flying to dump water on the train derailment in Ward County. Burlington Fire Department sent a message to the North Dakota Department of Emergency Services asking for help fighting the fires because fire trucks are getting stuck in the mud near the scene. Burlington Fire Chief Karter Lasmann said 50 volunteers are at the scene. It’s not known when the section of rail track will reopen.
BURLINGTON, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Project#Traffic Signals#Urban Construction#Kx News
KFYR-TV

Traffic on closed roads causes trouble for emergency vehicles

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - EMS drivers proved their bravery while responding to calls during the blizzards over the last two weeks. McKenzie County Emergency Management Director Karoline Jappe responded to a call during last weekend’s blizzard and thought the only battle she’d have was with the weather. As she was driving on a closed road, on the way to an emergency call, she was surprised with oncoming traffic on a road with only a single lane plowed.
BISMARCK, ND
KNOX News Radio

Fufeng project prompts city meeting with FBI

Grand Forks Mayor Brandon Bochenski says no red flags were raised in a meeting with the FBI on Wednesday to discuss security concerns regarding the proposed Fufeng project. The meeting was called to address questions raised by some opponents about the company’s ties to China and the proximity to the Grand Forks Air Force Base. Bochenski tells KNOX the briefing including things to look out for in into the future and to stress the agency is there as a resource and a partner.
GRAND FORKS, ND
KFYR-TV

After storm, some are asking: why aren’t all powerlines below ground?

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With some communities hardest hit by the storm are still without power, the question remains, why are some power lines above ground, the most vulnerable to the conditions, and others buried underground?. We asked representatives from Capital Electric Cooperative and Cass Country Electric Cooperative. The answer,...
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

North Dakota boating access update

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After the recent spring blizzards, anglers anxiously await to get their boats in the water. In this week’s segment of North Dakota Outdoors Mike Anderson gives a look at boating access statewide. Heading into last winter most of the state was in a major drought,...
BISMARCK, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KX News

Hoeven reviews storm damage to livestock producers, rural communities

MAX, N.D. (KXNET) — Sen. John Hoeven visited a family-owned ranch and met with ranchers, local leaders and electric cooperatives near Max on Friday to see the damages firsthand from recent storms. Hoeven discussed assistance options like the Emergency Livestock Relief Program (which began sending assistance to ranchers earlier this month, with payments set at […]
MAX, ND
KX News

MDU now down to 106 customers still without power from the storm

4/29/22 2:59 p.m. Power was been restored to the communities of Alamo and Corinth at approximately 2:30 p.m. MDU now has about 106 customers still without power. 4/29/22 1:16 p.m. Montana-Dakota Utilities says about 185 customers remain without power at this time. Power was restored April 28 to Springbrook. The projected timeline for restoring service […]
CORINTH, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy