Brown County softball builds lead, hangs on for 13-10 win over Carrollton

Brown County's Karsyn Moorman smiles after scoring a run in a game earlier this season. (Dennis Mathes)

The Brown County softball team built a 10-3 lead after three innings and survived a six-run outburst in the top of the seventh to beat Carrollton 13-10 in Mount Sterling on Thursday.

Brown County out-hit Carrollton 15-13. Carrollton jumped on top with a run in the first and two in the second. Trailing 3-1, the Hornets exploded for nine runs in the bottom of the third to take the lead for good.

Cortni Law led Brown County at the plate, going 3-for-4 – all doubles -- with five RBIs. Karsyn Moorman, Ashlee Markert, Cyrah Dunlap and Savannah Rogers had two hits apiece. Dunlap hit a home run and a double. Moorman also homered for the Hornets.

Taryn Moorman got the win, giving up 10 runs (seven earned) on 13 hits. She struck out five and walked two.

Lauren Flowers took the loss, giving up six runs on seven hits in two innings. Hannah Uhles pitched the final four innings.

Flowers had three hits, including a pair of doubles. Daci Walls, Lauren Walker and Paige Henson each hit a double, and Uhles hit a home run. Uhles, Flowers and Ella Stumpf had two hits apiece.