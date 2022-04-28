ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Baltimore, OH

Woman Found Shot Dead In Car In North Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k1hQi_0fNTcmGy00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A woman was found shot to death in a car Thursday afternoon in North Baltimore, police said.

Officers responded at 5:21 p.m. to the 4100 block of Elkader Avenue for a reported shooting, where they found the unidentified woman shot once inside a parked car. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said according to officers and medics on the scene, the victim’s condition “would suggest she had been deceased for a while.” It is unclear how long the woman may have been dead.

An investigation is ongoing. Detectives are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

Comments / 12

Lelia Ellerbe
2d ago

oh please just find the animal who did this.All that times no one saw her dead in that car. Scary, frightening and sickening.

Reply
5
The Wise guy
2d ago

I guess she was running her mouth to the wrong person perhaps check out the boyfriends and husbands it’s got to be one of them and I believe they called this Womancide

Reply
3
Related
Daily Voice

Familiar Baltimore Teen Allegedly Shot 52-Year-Old In The Head In Road Rage Incident: Police

A 17-year-old boy from Baltimore has been arrested in connection with a recent homicide in the city, authorities said. Investigators believe the teenager shot and killed 52-year-old Daniel Pitts after a suspected road rage incident in the 6200 block of Pennington Avenue on April 14, Baltimore Police said. Pitts was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, police said.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Man Sought In 2020 Beating Of 60-Year-Old Woman

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police said they are looking for a man suspected in the beating of a 60-year-old woman in 2020. Ray White is wanted for the November 2020 assault of a woman in the 2600 block of Ashland Avenue, police said. He allegedly beat her in the head with the butt of a handgun and continued to beat the woman while she was on the ground by stomping her with his boots. Ray White, BPD White’s last known address was in the 600 block of North Lakewood Avenue in East Baltimore. He is six feet, three inches and around 160 pounds. Anyone who sees White or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call Warrant Apprehension Detectives at (410) 637-8970 or dial 911.  
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Man Charged With Murder In Deadly Double Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 30-year-old Baltimore man is under arrest in the shooting Tuesday that killed one man and sent another to the hospital. William Brown was arrested Wednesday on charges of first- and second-degree murder and first- and second-degree attempted murder, Baltimore Police said. The charges stem from a deadly double shooting reported shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of North Highland Avenue, according to police. Officers responding to gunfire in the area found 37-year-old Dominic Bullock shot multiple times, and a second shooting victim inside a nearby home. Bullock was pronounced dead at the scene. The second shooting victim, identified only as a 36-year-old man, was critically injured. His condition was not immediately known Wednesday. Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives suspect the shooting resulted from an unspecified dispute. It’s unclear what led to Brown’s arrest. Brown remains in custody while awaiting court proceedings in the case.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, OH
City
North Baltimore, OH
North Baltimore, OH
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Kayla Green: Cheerleader fatally stabbed by teen girl armed with knife she had shown off on social media, police say

A New York cheerleader was fatally stabbed at a school parade by a 15-year-old girl armed with a knife she had shown off on social media.Kayla Green, 16, was attacked after she took part in a celebration of Mount Vernon’s state championship basketball team.Police say that as she left the event an argument unfolded a few blocks away and she was allegedly attacked by the 15-year-old girl.Prosecutors allege that the suspect, who has not been named because of her age, was armed with a knife that she had earlier shown off on social media.A Mount Vernon police officer intervened in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baltimore Police#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#Wjz
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Roommates Return From Vacation To Find Strangers In Bed, Apartment Emptied Out, Police Say

GREENBELT, Md. (WJZ) — Two roommates to their apartment after vacation this month and found two strangers in bed. Their furniture, food, clothing and kitchen cabinet doors were all gone, Greenbelt police said. The residents of the apartment, located in the 9300 block of Edmonston Road, told police they had left their fully furnished home on March 28 and returned from vacation on April 5 to find their front door damaged and the apartment a shambles. The residents found trash on the walls and trash bags filled with belongings in the living room. Police said all of the furniture in the home...
GREENBELT, MD
The Independent

2-year-old shoots dead 4-year-old sister in horror gas station accident

A 2-year-old boy has fatally shot his 4-year-old sister by accident at a gas station in Chester, Pennsylvania, according to authorities. The children were in a parked car at a gas station in the city south of Philadelphia on Tuesday, when the shooting occurred at around 10.45am. The girl was taken to a hospital in the area by witnesses, where she was pronounced dead. Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer told reporters that “everybody in the community of Chester, in Delaware County, myself included, all of us are just heartbroken to think of what happened to this poor child”....
ACCIDENTS
CBS Baltimore

37-Year-Old Man Killed In Southeast Baltimore Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 37-year-old man was killed early Tuesday in a shooting in southeast Baltimore, authorities said. Officers called to gunfire in the 500 block of North Highland Avenue about 1 a.m. found the victim shot multiple times, Baltimore Police said. Paramedics pronounced the unidentified man dead at the scene. No details about a possible suspect or motive were immediately released. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

Conductor Killed At Baltimore Rail Yard Rode On Railcar Despite Rules Against Practice

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Transportation Safety Board released a report Thursday detailing the findings of its investigation into the February 2019 death of a Norfolk Southern railroad conductor killed at the Bayview Rail Yard. Federal investigators found that the conductor was riding on the side of a railcar while performing switching operations about 7 a.m. Feb. 7, 2019, when he was pinned between the car he was on and a stationary car on a neighboring track. The report noted that before the accident, employees requested to move the train to its next location after unhooking all but four railcars. In response,...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Police Identify Victims Of Deadly Double Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities on Thursday identified two men killed in a double shooting in southern Baltimore. The victims of Wednesday’s shooting were identified as 21-year-old Devin Moll and 30-year-old Denzel Scipio, Baltimore Police said. Both men were found shot about 1:30 a.m. near the 4200 block of Audrey Avenue, police said. They died at the scene. No information about a possible suspect or motive was immediately released. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
BET

Man Charged With Fatally Shooting His Former Girlfriend Outside Of Her Job

A man has been charged with killing his ex-girlfriend over an alleged domestic dispute. According to WABC-TV, Quay-Sean Hines, 30, is accused of fatally shooting his former girlfriend, Amelia Laguerre, 33. On April 2, Nassau County Police claim Laguerre was leaving work in New Hyde Park, New York, Hines “came up behind her, shot at her ten times, strangled her nine times.”
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
WBAL Radio

Early morning double homicide in South Baltimore

Baltimore City Police are investigating a double homicide that occurred at around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning in the 4200 block of Audrey Avenue. Police report one of the men is 30 years old, but they have not released the age of the second victim. Investigators got the call to the...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
56K+
Followers
25K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy