Woman Found Shot Dead In Car In North Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A woman was found shot to death in a car Thursday afternoon in North Baltimore, police said.

Officers responded at 5:21 p.m. to the 4100 block of Elkader Avenue for a reported shooting, where they found the unidentified woman shot once inside a parked car. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said according to officers and medics on the scene, the victim’s condition “would suggest she had been deceased for a while.” It is unclear how long the woman may have been dead.

An investigation is ongoing. Detectives are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.