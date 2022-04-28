ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The best of the 2022 NFL draft red carpet

By Barry Werner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago

Arriving in style at 2022 NFL draft

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f9LBn_0fNTclOF00 (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong )

Jameson Williams of Alabama and other prospects for the NFL draft arrived in style on Thursday before the first round in Las Vegas.

2022 NFL draft red carpet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uO0ta_0fNTclOF00 Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean on the red carpet

2022 NFL draft red carpet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lSuxM_0fNTclOF00 Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux

2022 NFL draft red carpet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wgrrn_0fNTclOF00 Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson

2022 NFL draft red carpet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28ikUy_0fNTclOF00 Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson with his mother June Rose and father Jan Johnson.

2022 NFL draft red carpet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Si6qi_0fNTclOF00 Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams

2022 NFL draft red carpet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jny48_0fNTclOF00 Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

North Carolina State offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu

2022 NFL draft red carpet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O5IHe_0fNTclOF00 Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis with his mother Shay Allen.

2022 NFL draft red carpet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23ihrG_0fNTclOF00 Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

North Carolina State offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu with his mother Nwamaka Ekwonu and father Tagbo Ekwonu.

2022 NFL draft red carpet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JlFQ4_0fNTclOF00 Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral with his mother Elizabeth Corral and father Pedro Corral

2022 NFL draft red carpet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Gvyz_0fNTclOF00 Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Mississippi State offensive tackle Charles Cross with his brother Mitchell Cross Jr. and sister Queaana Cooper.

2022 NFL draft red carpet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gsIUG_0fNTclOF00 Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral

2022 NFL draft red carpet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FbbRM_0fNTclOF00 Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean with his father Byron Dean and mother Nakeeta Dean.

2022 NFL draft red carpet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f2HnO_0fNTclOF00 Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton with his mother Jackie Hamilton and girlfriend Reese Damm.

2022 NFL draft red carpet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CeoYd_0fNTclOF00 Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Boston College guard Zion Johnson with his agent Alan Herman and mother Tammie Edwards.

2022 NFL draft red carpet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q8Ia2_0fNTclOF00 Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad ÔSauceÕ Gardner with his mother Alisa Gardner and brother Allante Gardner.

2022 NFL draft red carpet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GXko2_0fNTclOF00 Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis

2022 NFL draft red carpet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0co6f8_0fNTclOF00 Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon with his father Bernard Gordon and mother Evamarie Gordon.

2022 NFL draft red carpet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JrxtR_0fNTclOF00 Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

USC wide receiver Drake London with Dwan London and Cindi London.

2022 NFL draft red carpet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cwcEZ_0fNTclOF00 Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson with his father Chris Hutchinson and mother Melissa Hutchinson.

2022 NFL draft red carpet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08itNM_0fNTclOF00 Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Aidan Hutchinson

20222 NFL draft red carpet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S4FzZ_0fNTclOF00 Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson with his mother Candace Wilson and father Kenny Wilson.

2022 NFL draft red carpet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gujp5_0fNTclOF00 Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave with Isiah Olave and Joshua Olave.

2022 NFL draft red carpet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y7haS_0fNTclOF00 Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave

2022 NFL draft red carpet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CO0nl_0fNTclOF00 Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Entertainer Donny Osmond

2022 NFL draft red carpet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iOIDO_0fNTclOF00 Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Entertainer Wayne Newton

1

1

Comments / 0

