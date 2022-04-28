ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett, MA

Everett City Councilor Accused of Groping Fellow Councilor

By Katie Brace
NECN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA city councilor from Everett, Massachusetts appeared in court on Thursday to face accusations he inappropriately touched a fellow city councilor. Everett city councilor Jimmy Tri Le has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. Tri Le was quick to hide his face and turn away from the...

NECN

More Complaints Against Everett City Councilor Charged With Indecent Assault

A city councilor from Everett, Massachusetts, is facing more accusations. Jimmy Tri Le pleaded not guilty in Malden District Court on Thursday to charges that he inappropriately touched a fellow city councilor. Now, NBC10 Boston and NECN have learned that several businesses in the area previously complained about Tri Le's behavior, and one even took legal action to keep the city councilor away from their female employees.
