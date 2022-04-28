Everett City Councilor Accused of Groping Fellow Councilor
By Katie Brace
A city councilor from Everett, Massachusetts appeared in court on Thursday to face accusations he inappropriately touched a fellow city councilor. Everett city councilor Jimmy Tri Le has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. Tri Le was quick to hide his face and turn away from the...
WOBURN, Mass. — A veteran police officer in Massachusetts is accused of threatening to kill his estranged wife in a brutal attack while off duty. Woburn police Officer Tomas Morales is facing several criminal charges after allegedly strangling and assaulting his estranged wife. According to police reports obtained by...
BOSTON — A group of juveniles accused in several recent attacks in Boston are accused of attacking two Suffolk University students as they walked through the Boston Common this week. The incident happened near the Earl of Sandwich restaurant on Boston Common Wednesday evening around 6:30 p.m. Suffolk University...
A city councilor from Everett, Massachusetts, is facing more accusations. Jimmy Tri Le pleaded not guilty in Malden District Court on Thursday to charges that he inappropriately touched a fellow city councilor. Now, NBC10 Boston and NECN have learned that several businesses in the area previously complained about Tri Le's behavior, and one even took legal action to keep the city councilor away from their female employees.
An investigation is underway after a gunfight reportedly broke out outside of a mall in North Dartmouth, Massachusetts, on Friday night. Police responded to the Dartmouth Mall parking lot near Aldi around 10:30 p.m. and found numerous shell casings and bullet fragments lodged into a parked car. According to police,...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
A 60-year-old man who has been charged in the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol has been identified as the son of a fames American artist. Vincent Gillespie, who has been in a legal battle against his stepmother to gain control of paintings by his father, Gregory Gillespie, was arrested in February on charges relating to the Capitol riot.
More news coming in on the incident involving the two men who drowned in Vermont's Seymour Lake yesterday morning, April 19th. And apparently, both bodies were identified, and both men were from Massachusetts. According to a media statement from the Vermont State Police, Tuesday evening, members of the Vermont State...
A troubling alert from the Boston office of the FBI. Agents are warning parents and caregivers about an increase in incidents involving sextortion of young children. The FBI says the sextortion begins when an adult contacts a minor over any online platform, such as a game, app or social media account.
BOSTON — Police are looking to identify a woman they say became unruly at a Dunkin’ in Dorchester when she was told an item she wanted was not on the menu. The incident happened around 6:46 p.m. April 25 at the chain’s location on Blue Hill Avenue. A drive-thru employee told officers the woman wanted to order a multicolored Coolatta, according to police.
David H.A. LeBoeuf's blood alcohol level was tested twice and allegedly registered at 0.329 and 0.317. A two-term Democratic state representative from Worcester was arrested on drunken driving charges Tuesday night after police found his blood alcohol level was allegedly about four times the legal limit. David H.A. LeBoeuf, 32,...
BOSTON — A person was killed in a shooting just before noon Wednesday in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood. The shooting happened on Wabeno Street, off Wyoming Street in Boston. According to Boston police, around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a call for a person shot in the area. When...
GORHAM, N.H. — Police in the White Mountains of New Hampshire are investigating after two people were found shot to death in Gorham. New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said the bodies of a man and woman were found inside a home on North Main Street early Wednesday morning.
EVERETT, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police arrested a violent fugitive wanted in Maine at the Encore casino early Friday morning. State Police Special Tactical Operations Team arrested Jeremey N. Sanchez, 23, of Lowell, just before 7 a.m. after state troopers and Maine police developed information that put Sanchez at the Encore Casino hotel late Thursday night.
WOONSOCKET — An armed Portsmouth man wanted on a warrant accusing him of kidnapping and felony assault was shot and killed Wednesday night when he plowed his SUV into a state police detective and a deputy U.S. marshal as they tried to arrest him on a Woonsocket street, the state police said Thursday.
BOSTON, Mass. — A Stoneham police officer and his brother have been indicted by a federal grand jury for defrauding a vendor company for tens of millions of dollars of funding. 48-year-old Joseph Ponzo, a full time Stoneham Police Officer and his brother, 47-year-old Christopher Ponzo, who owns an...
State Representative David LeBoeuf or Worcester is facing drunk driving charges, accused of driving erratically and registering a blood/alcohol reading that was four times the legal limit, according to police. The legal limit is .08. State Police say LeBoeuf provided two breath samples that registered a blood alcohol content of...
