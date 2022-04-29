ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silverthorne, CO

Dead Moose Calves Unintentionally Poisoned In Silverthorne Back Yard

By Spencer Wilson
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 2 days ago

SILVERTHRONE, Colo. (CBS4) – After finding male and female moose calves dead in Silverthorne at the end of March, an investigation into their deaths has revealed the two died after eating a plant named “yew.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NlG09_0fNTcYrg00

(credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

“Poisoning from the yew plant, a decretive plant that you will find in yards,” Northwest Parks and Wildlife’s Rachael Gonzales explained

The toxicology screening confirmed the toxic plant was ingested and killed the animals. You can see the photos from the investigation here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0evzbR_0fNTcYrg00

(credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

“They were thin but that is not uncommon this time of year,” Gonzales went on to say. “Most animals have lost their fat reserves as they are going through winter and things just haven’t quite greened up yet enough for them.”

Because of their low weight, the moose were especially susceptible to the toxins.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fqRJs_0fNTcYrg00

(credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

The homeowner is not in trouble, but Colorado Parks and Wildlife hopes this serves as a reminder to people to be careful with what they plant.

“I think it is a good reminder, decorations in general, non-native plants, fake plants, things like that, we always need to be cautious about having them outside especially if they are in reach of our animals,” Gonzales added.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Wild Horses In Colorado Dying At Alarming Rate: ‘More Horses Could Die’

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Bureau of Land Management has a team of people looking for answers as to why dozens of horses have died in captivity at the Cañon City Wild Horse and Burro Facility. That facility is now under quarantine. At latest count Tuesday, 67 horses had died since the start of the weekend from a mysterious illness causing apparent respiratory and neurological effects. “More horses could die,” said BLM Colorado Communications Director Steven Hall. (credit: CBS) An independent and a federal veterinarian are on-site as well as academic experts are looking for a cause. “We’ve got necropsies being performed on them,...
CANON CITY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Silverthorne, CO
Local
Colorado Pets & Animals
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
OutThere Colorado

One dead after vehicle tumbles off cliff to base of reservoir in Colorado

A fatal crash resulted in a vehicle landing beside Horsetooth Reservoir near Fort Collins, Colorado. According to Colorado State Patrol, the deadly crash took place on Monday morning at about 7:12 AM, specifically in the area of Horsetooth Cliffs Way and South Centennial Drive. One person was killed when their hatchback rolled off the side of the road and to the base of Horsetooth Reservoir, but few other details are available.
FORT COLLINS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Charred bones found near Colorado campsite, same area where woman disappeared

UPDATE [4:10 PM]: Authorities have identified the remains that were found and determined that they were scattered intentionally by the family of the deceased. No foul play is suspected. Read more here. According to the Saguache County Sheriff's Office, possible human bones were found charred near North Crestone Campground, found along County Road 71 in Crestone. The bones appeared to be burnt or cremated and were mixed with ash. The...
CRESTONE, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moose#Calves#Poisoning#Silverthrone
OutThere Colorado

Explosion rocks Western Slope town in Colorado, injuring multiple people

Emergency crews responded to an explosion in downtown Montrose on Wednesday afternoon at about 3 PM. The explosion and subsequent fire was located on the corner of North 1st Street, between Park Avenue and Uncompahgre Avenue, according to Montrose Fire-Rescue. A report from 9News would later clarify that the incident took place inside of Hartman Brothers medical supply.
MONTROSE, CO
KXRM

Fire burning west of Monument

UPDATE (7:34 p.m.): The 320 Fire west of monument is 100% contained, according to the USFS. It burned approximately 0.25 acres. Firefighters remain on scene mopping up hotspots. EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The United States Forest Service (USFS) Pike-San Isabel has reported a half acre fire burning 6 miles west of Monument. The USFS […]
MONUMENT, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
UPI News

N.M. wildfire exceeds 6,000 acres, hundreds of structures destroyed

April 16 (UPI) -- A New Mexico wildfire responsible for thousands of evacuations and the deaths of an elderly couple has grown to more than 6,000 acres, firefighters say. The McBride Fire that has ravaged the village of Ruidoso, N.M., was measured late Friday at 6,185 acres, according to an update issued by state, federal and local fire agencies working with the Southwest Coordination Center.
RUIDOSO, NM
KKTV

Tiny radioactive pellet responsible for shutting down part of I-25 in Colorado on Wednesday

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A tiny piece of radioactive equipment fell off a truck late Wednesday morning, snarling traffic on the I-25 “Gap.”. The situation started just after 11:30 a.m. when a truck carrying a density gauge lost the equipment around Tomah Road (exit 174). Colorado State Patrol tells 11 News that because the gauge “does have a small amount of radioactivity,” a Hazmat team responded as a precaution.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Floridians reportedly start illegal campfire in Colorado park, leave scene

According to a park ranger in Colorado's Jefferson County, an illegal campfire was found burning in the area of West Mount Falcon. In video footage from the scene, one of two responding rangers describes that the fire was reported by a guest at the park, who said that those responsible for starting the fire were from Florida. Another ranger can be seen putting the blaze out. The ranger that's filming...
COLORADO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Are the Mountains of Idaho Really Being Terrorized by Cannibals?

It seems as though Idaho is home to all sorts of mythical creatures. You’ve got the legendary Sasquatch roaming the forests, you’ve got the sea serpent Sharlie living in Payette Lake, and now… we’ve got the Nimerigar, a race of humanoids that could only be described as “cannibalistic dwarves” according to Native-Languages.org.
IDAHO STATE
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
43K+
Followers
24K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy