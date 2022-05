On Monday 2 May, Switzerland will become the latest destination to drop all Covid-related entry requirements for tourists.The latest update on the country’s State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) reads: “The entry restrictions currently in place will be lifted from 2 May. As of that date, the usual rules for entering Switzerland will apply. You will find information about visas, travel documents etc here.”Until then, only vaccinated travellers are permitted to enter the country, although they no longer need to test, quarantine or even fill in an online health form.From Monday, travellers can visit Switzerland regardless of vaccination status - with...

TRAVEL ・ 2 DAYS AGO