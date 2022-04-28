ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middleburg, FL

Middleburg couple struggling to find affordable housing says investors are to blame

By Stephanie Bennett, Action News Jax
 2 days ago
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A Middleburg couple struggling to find affordable housing blames investors for the problem.

Nancy Delgado and her husband have one month to find another home for their family. This comes after their landlord said he got an offer on the house that he couldn’t refuse.

But finding something affordable is proving to be impossible for the family.

“We have our daughter here and we want to keep her in her same school district, and it’s made it hard with all the investors in Clay County to find homes,” Delgado told Action News Jax.

She’s noticed a lot of homes in her area being bought up by Progress and American Homes 4 Rent.

According to the Clay County property appraiser, Progress currently owns 792 properties, and American Homes 4 Rent has 812.

The family has lived in Clay County since 2015. Back then, Delgado says rent was in the $900 dollar range. Now, it’s more than doubled: Delgado says most homes that would suit her family are being rented out in the $1,900 dollar range -- a rate they just can’t afford.

“With both of our disability checks, we can’t afford to eat, pay our vehicle, pay insurance, utilities; all our money would have to go to rent,” she said.

She worries she’ll have to look elsewhere to find housing that’s more affordable -- pulling Alexia away from her friends.

“She’s been going to school for years at the same school... The same group of friends, same teachers, everyone knows her, she loves everyone, they love her.”

Delgado knows her family is among many struggling in this red-hot housing market. She feels everyone should be able to afford adequate housing, but this is becoming increasingly difficult across Northeast Florida.

