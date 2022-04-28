ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

The Daily Hoosier Report: The Latest in IU News and Recruiting Notes (4/28)

By Mike Schumann
thedailyhoosier.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery day we bring you the best in IU and Big Ten news and recruiting notes with The Daily Hoosier Report. It’s your daily one stop shop for comprehensive and free IU Athletics related information for busy Hoosier fans. Here’s today’s latest IU Athletics and Big Ten coverage...

www.thedailyhoosier.com

Comments / 0

Related
WANE 15

IU recruit Cupps in Indiana for Hensley Run-N-Slam

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Bill Hensley Memorial Run-N-Slam tournament in Fort Wayne has a little extra interest this year when it comes to Indiana University basketball fans as I.U. recruit Gabe Cupps is suiting up this weekend for Midwest Basketball Club. Cupps, a 6-foot-2 point guard from the Dayton area in Ohio, is […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WLFI.com

Purdue Collectors Memorabilia Show welcomes Purdue athletics fans

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Some Purdue athletics fans now have a new addition to their collection after the Purdue Collectors Memorabilia Show in West Lafayette. Tom Schott, the Co-Producer of the event, told News 18 the idea for this show was born out of the pandemic. When social distancing began he and his fellow organizers searched for ways to bring collectors together.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Indiana State
My 1053 WJLT

The 10 “Most Redneck” Cities In Indiana

If you live in any of these cities in Indiana..."You might be a redneck." Let's be honest, Jeff Foxworthy is the man who made being a redneck cool. I mean, where would we be as a society if it weren't for the truth that this man spoke. Take a look at some of the things that might qualify you as a redneck:
INDIANA STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kaia Harris, New Kansas City Chiefs Recruit, George Karlaftis’ Girlfriend

Purdue Boilermakers defensive end George Karlaftis fulfilled his dream to become a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Kansas City Chiefs signed the Greek athlete who also brings a new WAG to the franchise. Kaia Harris is George Karlaftis’ girlfriend and motivation, and together, they are #RelationshipGoals. Harris has an athletic background, too, and she’s overcome a lot to keep playing. Karlaftis even credits her as his inspiration to achieve his pro-football dreams. We reveal more of their story in this Kaia Harris wiki.
KANSAS CITY, MO
99.5 WKDQ

Indiana Boasts Having One of the Top Three High Schools in America

As exciting as that headline is for Hoosiers, I have to admit it is a bit misleading. The truth is this one particular high school actually ranked third in the country in one category; second in another category; and first in yet another. The bronze, silver, and gold-winning school I'm referring to is not only from Indiana - it is from right here in Evansville.
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hoosier#Tes#Nba Draft#The Daily Hoosier Report#Iu Athletics#Hbd#Indianaonbtn#Nba#Pff College
WTWO/WAWV

Ranking the best high schools in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Every year, U.S. News and World Reports ranks the top public high schools in 50 states and the District of Columbia. Of the nearly 24,000 schools reviewed for this year’s rankings, 374 Indiana schools made the list, which includes traditional high schools in addition to charter schools, magnet schools and those with a […]
INDIANA STATE
WCIA

COMMIT: Transfer Terrence Shannon Jr. chooses Illinois

WCIA — Forward Terrence Shannon Jr., one of the top players in the transfer portal, announced he is signing with Illinois basketball on Friday. The former Texas Tech starter averaged 10.4 points per game last season with the Red Raiders, making 20 starts and 26 games. He scored almost 1,000 point in three seasons in […]
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star OT lists Michigan State football in top four, schedules official visit

Michigan State offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic has started his month of May with a bang, securing an official visit and being listed in the top four for Shamurad Umarov, a 4-star offensive tackle from Alpharetta, Georgia. Along with releasing his top four, Umarov also revealed the dates of the four official visits he will be taking over the summer.
ALPHARETTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ryan McAdoo enters transfer portal

The UNC Basketball program is losing another player to the transfer portal this offseason. On Saturday, walk-on guard/forward Ryan McAdoo entered the transfer portal as he looks to find a new home as a grad transfer. McAdoo was a preferred walk-on for the Tar Heels and is the son of former UNC standout and NBA Hall of Famer Bob McAdoo. McAdoo spent one season at Florida Gulf Coast before joining UNC for his final three. In 2021-22, McAdoo played in 7 games and averaged two minutes per game in his appearances as part of Blue Steel. North Carolina G/F Ryan McAdoo has entered the transfer portal. Grad transfer. https://t.co/wJBCXOZYpQ — Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) April 30, 2022 McAdoo was on scholarship for the past two seasons for the Tar Heels but with the recruiting class coming in and the return of four of five starters, he would have had to stay as a walk-in instead. Now, he can find a new home and hopefully earn some more playing time. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WTHR

Good News: Ball State University

MUNCIE, Ind. — Dave Calabro's search for your positive, uplifting stories took him to Ball State University this week. He met university President Geoffrey Mearns at a major intersection at the center of the campus. "This is called the Scramble Light," Mearns said. "It's one of the busiest pedestrian...
MUNCIE, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rutgers women’s lacrosse closes out season with third place finish in the Big Ten

It was a strong-setting season for Rutgers women’s lacrosse, who closed out the Big Ten schedule with a midweek win at Ohio State. Rutgers came into the week ranked No. 15 in the latest Inside Lacrosse rankings and ninth in the most recent RPI update. With a 10-8 win at Ohio State on Wednesday, the Scarlet Knights finish the regular season 14-3 (4-2 Big Ten). Wednesday was a quality of tight win for Rutgers against an opponent receiving votes in the latest Inside Lacrosse rankings. Rutgers matched a program record for wins in a season. Rutgers hosts the Big Ten Tournament next week. As the third-seed, they will play Northwestern. The Wildcats have had a very strong season. RelatedRutgers basketball offers New Zealand forward Tafara Gapare Five Big Ten teams were ranked in the latest poll led by No. 4 Maryland and No. 5 Northwestern and No. 15 Rutgers. The poll rounds out with No. 21 Michigan and No. 25 Johns Hopkins. It has been a solid season for both the men’s and women’s lax programs. The men finished the regular season third in the nation following an overtime win last Saturday against Penn State.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy