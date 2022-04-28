ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Cross helps displaced residents after downtown La Crosse blaze

By Duaa Israr
 2 days ago

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The La Crosse Fire Department contacted the Red Cross early Thursday to help resident who lived above a now collapsed restaurant. They are working with those people to provide them with resources.

Assistance includes short-term housing at a hotel, meals, replacement clothes and any mental health needs they may have. The Red Cross didn’t have boots on the ground at the scene, but the agency was ready to get to work quickly to help.

“We’re making sure that we have identified everyone who is displaced and affected and make sure they have their emergency needs taken care of and then really working on the recovery phases of this week,” said Justin Kern, communications director at Red Cross.

The Red Cross wasn’t the only agency helping out. The La Crosse MTU provided a bus for evacuated individuals. A mechanic volunteered to come down to the bus station across the street and let the people who were evacuated sit in a bus to stay warm.

Two other people from an adjacent building may be displaced and need assistance, but the Red Cross still is trying to figure out what those needs are.

Society
