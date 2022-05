MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Thursday night in the west part of town, at 1st Street and 52nd Avenue. Police said a vehicle was stopped at the intersection of 1st Street and Hwy. 19 when people in two other vehicles began shooting at each other. The driver got scared and hit the gas to get out of the way. When he crossed Hwy. 19, the car hit a fire hydrant and then the side of Meridian Cycles. No one was injured in the crash or shooting.

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO