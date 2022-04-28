ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Consequences of severe drought and climate change ripple across California

NBC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWater officials believe the past three years could end up as the driest in...

www.nbcnews.com

FOX40

Second storm in 3 days coming to Northern California

(KTXL) — After a record dry start to the year for California, the second storm in three days is approaching the state. This storm will ride the jet stream directly into Northern California. It is slightly stronger than Wednesday’s system but will move through the area faster. A soaking rain is expected in the Sacramento […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Independent

Shock before and after pictures show how water supply at crucial Lake Powell has dried up amid climate crisis

The climate crisis is happening all around us, all the time, but few places illustrate its dramatic effects better than Arizona’s red rock Lake Powell, the second-largest man-made reservoir in the country, which supplies water and power to millions throughout the West.The reservoir is only about 24 per cent full, the lowest level since 1963, when the reservoir was created alongside the Glen Canyon Dam to serve as the West’s water “bank account.”Photos of iconic sites at the reservoir, including Lone Rock Beach, now show sandy lake bed with dried up plants which have appeared in the span of...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Thousands flee as Arizona wildfire almost triples in size

April 20 (Reuters) - A wind-driven Arizona wildfire almost tripled in area on Wednesday after burning dozens of structures and forcing thousands to flee their homes in a drought-hit rural area. The blaze, dubbed the Tunnel Fire, swept northeast over largely unpopulated hills and valleys 14 miles (23 km) north...
ENVIRONMENT
State
California State
Local
California Government
Reuters

California desalination plant hits regulatory hurdle

(Reuters) -A proposed California desalination plant that would produce 50 million gallons of drinking water per day failed a crucial regulatory hurdle on Monday, possibly dooming a project that had been promoted as a partial solution for sustained drought. The staff of the California Coastal Commission recommended denying approval of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Strange Cloud Patterns Above Alaska Have Sparked a Flurry of Conspiracies

Near Lazy Mountain, Alaska, a fog of mystery prompted social media conspiracy theories on Thursday. A macabre rising sliver of a cloud with finger-like trails has been explained as a meteor, Russian missile, plane disaster, and UFO. Alaska State Troopers stated that a rescue team assigned to look for a...
ALASKA STATE
Upworthy

What will the Earth look like if all the ice melted? The answer is terrifying.

Even as activists continue to face opposition—and even disdain—from climate deniers for attempting to raise awareness about the danger our planet is in, mounting scientific data shows that the world's ice is melting at a rapid pace. According to a study published earlier last year, global ice loss has increased rapidly over the past two decades, soaring from about 760 billion tons per year in the 1990s to more than 1.2 trillion tons per year in the 2010s. Meanwhile, a second, NASA-backed study on the Greenland ice sheet found that at least 74 major glaciers that terminate in deep, warming ocean waters are being severely undercut and weakened.
EARTH SCIENCE
AccuWeather

Is 'Tornado Alley' shifting east?

Where is 'tornado alley?' It may be time to update the original definition of the area that gets frequent tornadoes, which was created before the turn of the century. On average, 1,200 tornadoes hit the United States each year, according to the Storm Prediction Center (SPC), and while twisters can happen at any time and in any state, the prevailing wisdom has held that most of the large twisters occur in Tornado Alley, an expansive area within the central U.S. designated by meteorologists in the mid-20th century. That definition may be changing.
ENVIRONMENT
Person
Lester Holt
The Independent

Hundreds of earthquakes recorded near Alaska volcano that has been dormant for nearly 800 years

A swarm of hundreds of small earthquakes have been recorded near an Alaskan volcano that has been dormant for at least 800 years.The quakes have taken place under Mount Edgecumbe, near Sitka, but it may not be a sign of volcanic activity, according to Dave Schneider, a research geophysicist with the US Geological Survey at the Alaska Volcano Observatory in Anchorage.The 3,200-feet-tall volcano sits on Kruzof Island, 15 miles west of Sitka, and is part of a large underwater volcanic field.“These aren’t necessarily related to volcanic activity, they could be a tectonic in nature or a combination of tectonics and...
ENVIRONMENT
#Ripple#Natural Resources#Reservoir#The Sierra Nevada
Daily Mail

Montana and North Dakota are hit by 'one-in-a-century' blizzard that has already dumped 47 INCHES of snow and closed I-94: Fears 20-foot tall snowdrifts will bury homes

Historic storms have pummeled parts of the U.S. with blizzards, record-breaking hail and tornadoes, causing widespread damage across the central and southern states. Montana and North Dakota were slammed by the spring snowstorm, which featured 60mph winds and whiteout conditions with up to 47 inches of snow. The winter storm...
ENVIRONMENT
Vox

Clean energy is buried at the bottom of abandoned oil wells

This story is part of Recode by Vox’s Tech Support series, which explores solutions for our warming world. In case you missed it, our planet is in trouble. The UN climate report from early April makes clear we’re on a path that will careen past the climate goals set in the Paris Agreement, and we need to cut carbon emissions — fast. But while solar and wind power are important (they are, after all, key parts of the Biden administration’s climate plan) they’re the kind of thing we’ve seen plenty of before, which means they’ll only get us so far. What we need, the UN report says, is new solutions. Which is why a pilot program recently detailed by the US Department of Energy (DOE) is particularly intriguing. If it works, it could help solve multiple problems at once, using an often-overlooked solution: geothermal energy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AccuWeather

This US town just picked up 4 feet of snow in less than a week

April snow showers bring May flowers? Back-to-back snowstorms left residents measuring snow accumulations with yardsticks -- nearly 10 times the average snowfall for April. Two blockbuster April snowstorms struck one community in just a few days' time, leaving feet of snow. The late-season snow has piled up so high that it is setting records.
MINOT, ND
OutThere Colorado

'Coke oven' operation in Colorado mountains once produced 6 million tons of coke annually

First things, first – what is a “coke oven?” It’s not where Coca-Cola comes from. The coke ovens in Redstone were built in 1899 by Colorado Fuel and Iron to burn impurities out of coal from Colorado’s Coal Basin. This created something called “coking coal,” which could be used in steel mills during the creation of steel, much of which would ultimately be used for building railroads. Upon the completion...
COLORADO STATE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
NBC Bay Area

M4.1 Earthquake Shakes Northern California Coast: USGS

A preliminary 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck Monday morning on the coast of Northern California, just west of Rio Dell, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake, at 8:16 a.m., was centered about 5 miles west of Rio Dell and about 22 miles south of Eureka, the USGS said.
RIO DELL, CA

