Bronx, NY

6 robberies in 80 minutes; the hunt for 2 purse-stealing suspects

By James Ford
PIX11
PIX11
 2 days ago

PELHAM BAY, The Bronx — A pair of suspects on a motor scooter carried out a half-dozen robberies in less than an hour and a half , according to police. They’re now trying to track down the two people who carried out the crimes, but surveillance video from one of the incidents shows that it may not be an easy task.

In the video, somebody is seen riding a motor scooter on the sidewalk near the intersection of Roberts Avenue and Bruckner Boulevard. A second suspect followed on foot.

That second suspect then is seen walking up to a woman at the door of a building. He then hits her, grabs her purse and throws her to the ground, in order to get her purse from her. The suspect is then seen running to the motor scooter, with the woman following.

When she tried to get her purse back, the person driving the scooter beat. It was one of six similar incidents, which have left residents reacting.

“Something has to be done,” said John O’Halloran. He said he knows one of the victims.

“The guys approached her on these scooter bikes, motor bikes or whatever they call them,” he said, “and demanded her money from her. They had the kid shaking.”

That attack on Archer Street was geographically close to at least three of the other attacks. The robbers were able to find a variety of women with purses they could steal between 1:00 and 2:20 a.m. on Wednesday of last week.

Some people who live near the scene of the attack that was captured on surveillance video said that while the suspects are still at large, they’re uneasy.

“They can also hurt somebody in the same process riding these scooters,” said Felicia Colon, who lives nearby. “They really need to find these people.

Michael Alcazar, a professor of law and police science at John Jay College, said he wants to see New York saturated with more officers. He is also a 30-year veteran of the NYPD, where he rose the detective ranks.

He said that motor scooters are effective in more serious crimes like the recent robbery spree because they’re also effective in smaller violations.

“They just regularly drive on the sidewalk, and no one’s stopping them,” Alcazar said. He recommended that the city “nip the small violations before they fester into something worse.”

