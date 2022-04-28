The Sports Drive: NFL Draft Preview

LAS VEGAS (WCMH) — Ohio State receiver Chris Olave was drafted 11th overall by the New Orleans Saints in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday. Olave is the second Buckeye receiver taken in the first round after Garrett Wilson was selected 10th overall by the New York Jets. Wilson and Olave are […]
The New York Giants will pick fifth and seventh in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The boys in blue are primed for a great draft! It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Giants prediction and pick. The Giants are in need of a...
2022 NFL Draft order: When teams are set to pick The next generation of pro football is set to introduce itself to the world this spring. The 2022 NFL Draft is set to take place from April 28 to April 30 in Las Vegas. Once again, the best players college football has to offer will get a chance to ...
The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft is now history. So which five organizations will sleep well after succeeding in Las Vegas tonight?. Entering Thursday night’s proceedings, eight NFL teams had multiple selections in the first round of the 2022 draft. The Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, New Orleans Saints, New York Giants, New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles all entered the evening with a pair of picks.
WCIA — From a position change to an NFL Draft pick, Kerby Joseph is making the most of his opportunity as an NFL Draft hopeful after a breakout season with the Illini, he’s ready to hear his name called this weekend. The Orlando native is back home in Florida watching the draft. The safety is […]
NDSU Athletic Director Matt Larsen joined James McCarty to preview the 2022 NFL Draft. He discussed the NFL potantial of Christian Watson and Cordell Volson. Plus he gave some insight on how NDSU Football has changed over the past decade with more NFL scouts visiting campus.
Ryan Poles makes fourth trade to add even more picks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears have done it again. For the fourth time on Saturday, Ryan Poles made a trade to acquire more picks. The latest was a move to send the No. 166 overall pick to...
The B1G continues to be stuck on the No. 7. In the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the B1G had 7 players selected to open the event on Saturday afternoon. The league also had 7 picks in each of the first three rounds. Minnesota offensive lineman Daniel Faalele...
MILWAUKEE — Several college football players with ties to Wisconsin are expected to be selected in the 2022 NFL Draft. Linebacker Leo Chenal was the first Wisconsin Badger off the board. The Kansas City Chiefs picked him with the 39th pick in the third round. The very next pick...
After Mike Hart found his way into the NFL after the 2007 season, Michigan football didn’t have another running back selected in the draft until Chris Evans was selected late in 2021. Now, Hart as a coach has put another running back into the league. A linebacker when he...
A top NFL Draft pick was involved in a car accident before his name was called on Thursday night. According to multiple reports, Travon Walker, a defensive lineman who was selected No. 1 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars, was in a "serious car accident" in Athens, Georgia, crashing into two parked cars. Walker didn't suffer any injuries and there were no citations.
The New Orleans Saints brought in free-agent safety Tyrann Mathieu for a visit in early April, but now the team is ready to make an "aggressive push" to get a deal done, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Mathieu, 29, spent the last three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, earning...
PITTSBURGH — Duquesne University wide receiver Cyrus Holder signed a free agent contract with the Chicago Bears, the university announced Sunday. The Uniondale, New York native played two seasons at Duquesne after transferring in from Saint Francis University. He earned All-Northeast Conference honors in each of those two seasons.
Standing on stage at the NFL draft is a lifelong dream for many fans. For Briana McAllister and Toby Kostner it’s becoming a tradition to check off major life milestones. The couple first appeared at the 2021 draft in Cleveland when Kostner, originally from Kansas but living in Ohio, won a contest sponsored by Ford to announce a draft pick of the team of his choice, the Kansas City Chiefs. He convinced McAllister to join him on stage to announce the Chiefs' selection of Trey Smith in the sixth round. While McAllister sported Chiefs gear, she later clarified that she’s a New Orleans Saints fan.
Twitter offers mixed reactions after Bears draft punter Trenton Gill originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears made their final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft a special one. And by special, we mean special teams. The team selected NC State punter Trenton Gill with the 255th overall...
Comments / 0