The Sports Drive: NFL Draft Preview

Standing on stage at the NFL draft is a lifelong dream for many fans. For Briana McAllister and Toby Kostner it’s becoming a tradition to check off major life milestones. The couple first appeared at the 2021 draft in Cleveland when Kostner, originally from Kansas but living in Ohio, won a contest sponsored by Ford to announce a draft pick of the team of his choice, the Kansas City Chiefs. He convinced McAllister to join him on stage to announce the Chiefs' selection of Trey Smith in the sixth round. While McAllister sported Chiefs gear, she later clarified that she’s a New Orleans Saints fan.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 18 HOURS AGO