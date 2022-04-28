ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan, AL

Scattered showers and warmer days becoming the norm

By Matthew Wine
wdhn.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — We’ll be warmer tonight with lows just barely dipping below the 60 degree mark. Cloud cover will increase throughout the night. Friday brings us a chance for an isolated shower or two. Highs will be in the low...

www.wdhn.com

