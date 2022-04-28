ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind the Story: Santa Fe city employee violence

By Chris McKee
 2 days ago

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new KRQE News 13 investigation looks into problems between city workers in Santa Fe that has the union saying their concerns are being blown off. The union wants the city of Santa Fe to address what it calls violent acts and what it considers an ongoing problem in the workplace.

KRQE News 13 Investigative Reporter Ann Pierret recently discussed the investigation with Digital Anchor Chris McKee in a “Behind the Story” conversation. Watch the video in this article for the complete discussion.

KRQE Investigates: Workers union says Santa Fe not listening after murder, fistfight

Among the topics discussed, how Ann heard about the story, more on her interview with the Santa Fe City Manager and his reaction to multiple incidents involving city employees, and what’s happened since Ann began her investigation.

For more context about this discussion, view Ann’s complete story on KRQE.com. The story is titled: “Workers union says Santa Fe not listening after murder, fistfight.”

“Behind the story,” is KRQE News 13’s new online exclusive web series, giving viewers a more detailed look into the process and the work that goes into KRQE News 13’s investigative reports. For more segments on prior stories, visit the KRQE News 13 Investigates page by clicking this link.

KRQE News 13

