Vietnam veterans recognition ceremony scheduled for Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Marine Corp Base Camp Lejeune Marines, Sailors, and civilians along with others will take part in a ceremony on Saturday to recognize Vietnam veterans.

The event will take place at 10 a.m. at the Onslow Vietnam Veterans Memorial at the Lejeune Memorial Gardens. Civic and community leaders along with former service members are scheduled to recognize the veterans.

Speakers for the event include:

Col. Michael J. Jernigan , chief of staff, Marine Corps Installations East – MCB Camp Lejeune

, chief of staff, Marine Corps Installations East – MCB Camp Lejeune Mr. Sammy Phillips , mayor, City of Jacksonville

, mayor, City of Jacksonville Mr. Paul Buchanan , commissioner, Onslow County

, commissioner, Onslow County Mr. Frank McCarthy , guest speaker

