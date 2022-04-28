ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, NC

Vietnam veterans recognition ceremony scheduled for Saturday

By Jason O. Boyd
WNCT
WNCT
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L8Aao_0fNTYioE00

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Marine Corp Base Camp Lejeune Marines, Sailors, and civilians along with others will take part in a ceremony on Saturday to recognize Vietnam veterans.

The event will take place at 10 a.m. at the Onslow Vietnam Veterans Memorial at the Lejeune Memorial Gardens. Civic and community leaders along with former service members are scheduled to recognize the veterans.

Speakers for the event include:

  • Col. Michael J. Jernigan , chief of staff, Marine Corps Installations East – MCB Camp Lejeune
  • Mr. Sammy Phillips , mayor, City of Jacksonville
  • Mr. Paul Buchanan , commissioner, Onslow County
  • Mr. Frank McCarthy , guest speaker
