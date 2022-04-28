ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Blow your own glass art! Fun family-friendly or date night idea in OKC

By Heather Holeman
KFOR
KFOR
 2 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Blown glass is typically left to the artists, but you can now make your own art at Blue Sage Studios in Oklahoma City – and no experience is necessary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fajcc_0fNTYHAj00
Heather Holeman with her family, her sister’s family, and her parents. Andy Boatman is on the far right. His assistant, Rachel Johnston, is on the far left.

News 4’s Heather Holeman took her entire family for a fun afternoon at Blue Sage Studios, and came home with art that will last a lifetime.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A978C_0fNTYHAj00
Flowers made by Heather and her family for Mother’s Day.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EcRi1_0fNTYHAj00
Heather placed her four flowers in a vase, but they can also lay flat for display.

Blue Sage Studios owner Andy Boatman helped Heather’s family make blown glass flowers and paperweights. You can also make your own ornament.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ArEGP_0fNTYHAj00
Paperweight, made my Heather’ nephew Max.

Flowers and paperweights cost $40 each, while ornaments cost $35. They take about 15 minutes each to make, though the session lasts longer depending on the amount of people in your session, as well as to go over safety measures, as the molten glass reaches 2,000 degrees and the furnaces get up to 2,500 degrees!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SVxdA_0fNTYHAj00
Ornaments made by Andy Boatman at Blue Sage Studios.

If you would like to make your own blown glass art, you can find more information here, or you can email Andy at andy@bluesagestudios.com to get your spot reserved. Right now they are booking spots for June.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CXn1a_0fNTYHAj00
Flower made by Heather’s sister, Heidi.

You can find Andy this weekend at the Edmond Arts Festival in downtown Edmond, or find him at his studio, which is full of vases, ornaments, flowers, and paper weights for purchase, if you would rather not make your own.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iqumO_0fNTYHAj00
Blue Sage Studios is located at 1218-C N. Western Avenue in Oklahoma City.
