Greenville, SC

Missing 11-year-old found safe in Greenville

By Robert Cox
 2 days ago

UPDATE: Police say he has been found safe and is now with his family.

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Police are searching for an 11-year-old who went missing after getting off of his school bus Thursday afternoon in Greenville.

The Greenville Police Department said 11-year-old Jamoris Boyd was last seen getting off the bus at the Reserve at Cavalier apartments on Cavalier Drive.

Officers are searching the area with Boyd’s family, police said.

Boyd was last seen wearing blue jeans, black rimmed glasses, and black tennis shoes with a white bottom.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call Greenville Police at 864-271-5333.

WSPA 7News

Wanted fugitive arrested after 18 months on the run

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A wanted fugitive was arrested Thursday in Gaffney. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Corrensky Marchiz Thompson was arrested on Limestone Street around 2:30 p.m. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said the drone team had a drone above a downtown apartment building searching for Thompson. Thompson climbed out […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
