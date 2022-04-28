Missing 11-year-old found safe in Greenville

UPDATE: Police say he has been found safe and is now with his family.

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Police are searching for an 11-year-old who went missing after getting off of his school bus Thursday afternoon in Greenville.

The Greenville Police Department said 11-year-old Jamoris Boyd was last seen getting off the bus at the Reserve at Cavalier apartments on Cavalier Drive.

Officers are searching the area with Boyd’s family, police said.

Boyd was last seen wearing blue jeans, black rimmed glasses, and black tennis shoes with a white bottom.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call Greenville Police at 864-271-5333.

