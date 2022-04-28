ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver Water Hopes To Reopen 45th And Perry After Water Main Break Repairs Completed

By Jennifer McRae
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 2 days ago

DENVER (CBS4) – Many people living in the Berkeley neighborhood near 45th Avenue and Perry Street continue to clean up after a broken water main flooded their homes. A 24″ water main broke on Sunday morning and dozens of homes were without water for a couple of days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wCxXf_0fNTXPx600

(credit: CBS)

Part of the street has been patched after the burst pipe was repaired. The road is set to reopen to traffic on Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wIcVE_0fNTXPx600

(credit: CBS)

Some homeowners are still clearing out from the damage before they can make repairs.

“Seven feet of water yesterday, they’re working on tearing out the carpets, they’re back down there today,” said one resident.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35HUOb_0fNTXPx600

(credit: CBS)

Denver Water says it will work with homeowners who suffered damage in the flood. It’s not clear what cause the water main to break, however the agency says it was built in the 1920s.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Report: Derby Is The Most Affordable Neighborhood In The Denver Metro Area

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4)– You may not be familiar with the name, but Derby has been named the most affordable suburb in the Denver metro area. The unincorporated Adams County community tops the list created by the real estate company Redfin, which shows the median sale price is at $411,000. (credit: CBS) It got its name from a town in northern England… there they pronounce it “Darby.” The similarity between the two places ends with the spelling. But the one in Colorado can now boast the Denver metro area’s most affordable houses. Like the one owned by Barbara Gregg and her husband Zeke Chacon. “It’s...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Colfax Avenue Reopens Between Victor & Ursula In Aurora After Truck Strikes Pedestrian Bridge

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– All lanes of Colfax Avenue reopened just after 5 p.m. Monday between Victor and Ursula in Aurora. The closure happened after a large truck struck the overhead pedestrian bridge on Monday morning. (credit: CBS) UPDATE: All lanes of E. Colfax Ave are now OPEN. https://t.co/Ltkdzteih8 — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) April 25, 2022 The driver suffered minor injuries. No other injuries are being reported. UPDATE: Colfax will be closed, most likely for hours. An @AuroraGov engineer is on the way to asses the damage. Additional experts will also be called to the scene. Updates will be here. pic.twitter.com/G4dxcpWjGG — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) April 25, 2022 Colfax was closed in that area for an extended time throughout Monday. (credit: CBS) An engineer with the City of Aurora assessed the damage. Additional experts were also on scene to determine the extent of the damage and the safety of the structure. Children’s Hospital released this statement, “Children’s Hospital Colorado is operating normally. We encourage anyone traveling to and from our Anschutz Campus location to allow for extra time.” The driver of the truck was cited for operating an unsafe vehicle.
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Grass Fire That Forced Evacuations Near Arvada-Westminster Border Quickly Brought Under Control

(CBS4) – 6232878 (credit: Arvada Fire) The area of 86th Avenue and Fenton Street near Highway 36 and 88th Avenue was where the evacuations were taking place. That’s close to the border between Arvada and Westminster. Multiple agencies remain on scene to conduct overhaul and ensure no sparks re-ignite. The grass fire burned an area over 100 yards in length. Fence line and sheds are the only structures damaged. The cause of the fire is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/0HOt7b0I6X — Arvada Fire (@ArvadaFire) April 29, 2022 Officers were going house to house asking people to evacuate. The evacuations were lifted once the fire was brought under control. (credit: Arvada Fire) There were also some road closures in the area for a short time. (credit: Arvada Fire) A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the Denver metro area on Friday afternoon due to high wind gusts. The Arvada area had wind gusts 50 to 60 mph as a cold front blew thru the Front Range around the noon hour Friday.
ARVADA, CO
CBS Denver

Red Flag Warning: Firefighters Rush To Put Out Small Fires Across The Denver Metro Area

ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4)- Friday was another dry and windy day across the parched Colorado Front Range, and another opportunity for firefighters to test their mettle fighting fires. (credit: CBS) “We are under a Red Flag warning and also a burn restriction,” said Arvada Fire Rescue Public Information Officer Amber Jones. “The fire conditions are extreme.” Firefighters had their hands full Friday with small fires. First, Westminster Fire responded an apartment fire near 87th and Wadsworth at around 9:30 a.m. They called in extra help to knock it down before high winds could spread it. (credit: CBS) West Metro Fire Rescue rushed to a fire on...
ARVADA, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
9NEWS

Wind knocks out power to thousands, knocks down trees in metro Denver

DENVER — High winds knocked down trees, caused power outages and threatened to spread fires in the Denver metro area Friday. The Wheat Ridge Police Department tweeted photos of a large tree that fell across Chase Street on Friday afternoon. Chase Street was closed from West 41st Avenue to West 38th Avenue while the tree was cleared from the road.
DENVER, CO
KKTV

Tiny radioactive pellet responsible for shutting down part of I-25 in Colorado on Wednesday

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A tiny piece of radioactive equipment fell off a truck late Wednesday morning, snarling traffic on the I-25 “Gap.”. The situation started just after 11:30 a.m. when a truck carrying a density gauge lost the equipment around Tomah Road (exit 174). Colorado State Patrol tells 11 News that because the gauge “does have a small amount of radioactivity,” a Hazmat team responded as a precaution.
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Thousands evacuated from Arizona town after 100 feet ‘wall of fire’ descends

Thousands of northern Arizona residents have been evacuated after strong winds carried a “wall of fire” as high as 100 ft toward buildings.Authorities said about 766 homes and 2,000 residents were evacuated from area north of Flagstaff by Tuesday evening following the Tunnel Fire’s fast approach. About two dozen buildings were estimated to have been destroyed and the 89 highway, which connects remote parts of northern Arizona with Flagstaff, remains shut.Wind speeds up to 50mph were able to carry the flames towards an area of scattered homes, dry grass and Ponderosa pine trees on the outskirts of Flagstaff, authorities said....
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction
The Independent

5,000 under evacuation orders as New Mexico wildfire rages

Douglas Siddens’ mother was among those who made it out with just the clothes on her back when a deadly, wind-fueled wildfire ripped through a mountain community in southern New Mexico.The RV park where she lived was reduced to “metal frame rails and steel wheels,” said Siddens, who managed the site“I had like 10 people displaced. They lost their homes and everything, including my mom,” he said.The fire has destroyed more than 200 homes and killed two people since it broke out Tuesday near the village Ruidoso, a vacation spot that draws thousands of tourists and horse racing fans every...
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

Arizona wildfire forces residents to evacuate

An Arizona wildfire south of Prescott forced evacuations for residents near Mount Union. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office issued the order Monday, warning people near the area and Camp Kippa that there was a "significant danger" to their lives. "Gather necessary items and go," the office said in a...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Arizona wildfire balloons in size to 20,000 acres – and is zero per cent contained

A fast-moving wildfire in rural Arizona nearly tripled in size on Wednesday and has forced thousands to flee as the wind-driven blaze is expected to worsen with gusts reaching up to 50mph in the state on Thursday and up to 70mph in neighbouring New Mexico on Friday.The blaze, since named the Tunnel Fire, burned across largely unpopulated hills and valleys approximately 14 miles north of Flagstaff, Arizona, according to a US Forest Service statement. It has grown from claiming 6,000 acres on Tuesday to 19,712 acres by Thursday, a mass of scorched land that is larger than the island...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KXRM

Bear battles wildlife proofed trash can in video

COLORADO SPRINGS– A bear struggling to open a trash can can be seen in a video recorded by a Manitou Springs resident. Katie Rhodes was relaxing inside her home when she heard loud clanging outside her window. When Rhodes went to investigate the sound, she found a massive dark form dragging and knocking around her […]
MANITOU SPRINGS, CO
NBC Chicago

More Evacuations Expected Near Dangerous Southwest Wildfires

Thousands of firefighters battled destructive wildfires in the Southwest as more residents prepared to evacuate Friday into the weekend in northern New Mexico where strong winds and dangerously dry conditions have made the blazes hard to contain. The biggest fire in the U.S. grew to more than 117 square miles...
LAS VEGAS, NM
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
43K+
Followers
24K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy