Denver Water Hopes To Reopen 45th And Perry After Water Main Break Repairs Completed

DENVER (CBS4) – Many people living in the Berkeley neighborhood near 45th Avenue and Perry Street continue to clean up after a broken water main flooded their homes. A 24″ water main broke on Sunday morning and dozens of homes were without water for a couple of days.

Part of the street has been patched after the burst pipe was repaired. The road is set to reopen to traffic on Friday.

Some homeowners are still clearing out from the damage before they can make repairs.

“Seven feet of water yesterday, they’re working on tearing out the carpets, they’re back down there today,” said one resident.

Denver Water says it will work with homeowners who suffered damage in the flood. It’s not clear what cause the water main to break, however the agency says it was built in the 1920s.