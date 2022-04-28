ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Amazon posts big net loss, drop in operating income

By Mark Solomon
freightwaves.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon.com Inc. shares took an after-hours beating Thursday after the e-tailing giant posted a $3.8 billion first-quarter net loss, equal to $7.56 per diluted share, compared with an $8.1 billion profit in the 2021 quarter. The bottom-line number was noisy, as it included a $7.6 billion pretax loss in...

www.freightwaves.com

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Was Amazon’s $4B Loss an ‘Own-Goal’?

Click here to read the full article. So far, 2022 has hit Amazon where it hurts — in the wallet. During the first three months of the year, the e-tailer suffered a $3.8 billion net loss, shocking analysts and Wall Street. It was the company’s first quarterly loss in seven years and, it turns out, Amazon itself may be partly responsible.  After reporting $116.4 billion in revenue, which limped over estimates of $116.3 billion and even showed a little growth, at 7 percent over the same time last year, analysts were left stunned by the financial stumble. More from WWDThe Fashion in 'The...
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Net Sales#Productivity#Amazon Com Inc#Amzn#Rivian Automotive Inc#Rivn
MarketWatch

Harley-Davidson stock falls after earnings decline in line with expectations, while revenue beat

Shares of Harley-Davidson Inc. HOG, +3.17% fell 1.4% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the motorcycle maker reported first-quarter profit that matched expectations but revenue that beat, as supply chain inflation and production challenges resulting from semiconductor availability weighed on earnings. Net income fell to $223 million, or $1.45 a share, from $259 million, or $1.68 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $1.45. Revenue grew 5.1% to $1.50 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $1.31 billion, as motorcycle segment (HDMC) revenue increased 5.8%, with parts and accessories revenue rising 10.7% to $166 million. Retail motorcycle sales rose 2.3% to 45,200 motorcycles, as 4.6% drop in North America, which was impacted by production shortages, was offset by a 28.6% jump in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), a 15.5% increase in Asia Pacific and 14.3% rise in Latin America. For 2022, the company affirmed its HDMC revenue growth outlook of 5% to 10%. The stock has slipped 3.2% year to date through Tuesday, while the S&P 500.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Amazon
Footwear News

Why Amazon’s Shares Plunged After Revealing Nearly $4 Billion Loss

Click here to read the full article. Amazon shares plunged 10% after the market closed on Thursday after reporting disappointing earnings for the first quarter of 2022. The Seattle-based tech company reported a $3.8 billion net loss in the first quarter, compared to a net income of $8.1 billion in the same period last year. Amazon said that its first quarter performance includes a pre-tax valuation loss of $7.6 billion due to its investment in electric car company Rivian Automotive, resulting in the net loss. Amazon also reported on Thursday that net sales increased 7% in the first quarter to $116.4 billion....
STOCKS
nextbigfuture.com

Tesla Beats GM and Ford on Net Income

Tesla had more net income than GM and ford in Q1 2022. • GM: 1,427,000 (down -19.5% YoY) • Ford: 970,000 (down -9% YoY) • Tesla: 310,048 (up +67.7% YoY) • Tesla: $3.3B (+607% YoY) • GM: $2.9B (-3% YoY) • Ford: $2.3B (if not including $5.4B loss Rivian) Ford’s...
MARKETS
Daily Mail

Amazon posts first unprofitable quarter since 2015 with loss of $3.8 BILLION and slashes its forecast sending shares tumbling 10% as lockdown-lifting batters online shopping sales

Amazon delivered a disappointing quarter and outlook on Thursday as the ecommerce giant was swamped by higher costs and online shopping declined in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Shares of the company fell 10 percent in extended trading after the company reported its first net loss since 2015, a...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy