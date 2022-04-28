ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

‘Am I safe sleeping next to him?’: Murder victim’s words expose husband

 2 days ago

When Richard Guichelaar strangled the life from his wife’s body, he thought he had silenced her voice forever. He was wrong. (April 28, 2022) ‘Am I safe sleeping...

Wisconsin Mom Allegedly Strangled Son, 8, Told Husband 'I Don't Know What Happened'

Authorities in Wisconsin say the 41-year-old mother accused of killing her 8-year-old son also tried drowning another child of hers. On Tuesday, Natalia Hitchcock appeared in a Sheboygan courtroom, where prosecutors formally charged her first-degree intentional homicide in the strangulation death of her son, Oliver Hitchcock, as well as attempted first-degree intentional homicide for the alleged attack on her other son.
Man Found Guilty For Shooting Woman And Recording Himself Kicking Her Until She Died

A man from Michigan was found guilty of shooting a woman several times before filming himself kicking her to death. Andrew John-Lawrence Lafey, 23, stood accused of murdering Gracyn Brickley, 18, on Feb. 16, 2021, behind a Maple Grove Township home, according to Lansing NBC affiliate WILX. Lafey shot Brickley several times with a .22 rifle before using his mobile phone to record himself kicking the young woman to death, a horrifying attack that lasted nearly 11 minutes.
I’m 30 and have a 21-year-old son – I never wanted to be a mom but my three boys mean the world to me

AGE is just a number – that also applies for mom Casey Douglas who has three teenage sons all over the age of 16 at just 30 years old. Taking to social media, Douglas, who shares her family's life on social media under the name Fantastic Foster Teen, revealed part of their story: "Telling everyone that I never wanted to birth children ..."
Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
Police officers charged with flushing drugs down toilet as it would ‘take too long’ to file report

Two San Francisco police officers were charged after being accused of flushing drugs down a hotel toilet as it allegedly would ‘take too long’ to file a report.Officer Kevin Lyons and Officer Kevin Sien were charged with the destruction of evidence at the city’s Marriott Marquis hotel last July.Prosecutors say that the police were called when hotel workers reported they were looking for missing property in the luggage of a guest who had failed to pay.In doing so, the hotel workers found credit cards, IDs and suspected methamphetamine.When the officers arrived they are accused of telling the staff that the...
Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
Lily Peters death sparks warning ‘predator on loose’ as cops slammed for not issuing Amber Alert when girl, 10, vanished

A PREDATOR is "likely" hunting a small, rural area of Wisconsin where a young girl was found dead in a suspected homicide, a former FBI agent said. The body of Iliana "Lily" Peters, 10, was discovered in a wooded area not far from her bike on Monday morning outside the Lienenkugel's Brewery in Chippewa Falls, which is a few blocks north of her home.
Mystery death of Lily Peters, 10, has chilling similarities to cold case that inspired AMBER Alert, ex-FBI agent says

THE heartbreaking death of a young Wisconsin girl is eerily similar to a 26-year-old cold case that inspired the Amber Alert, according to a former FBI agent. The body of Iliana "Lily" Peters, 10, was discovered in a wooded area not far from her bike on Monday morning outside the Lienenkugel's Brewery in Chippewa Falls, which is a few blocks north of her home.
“What made her think that this is OK?”, Mothers say that everyone should be held accountable after a teacher decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress instead of calling them for help

According to the boy’s mothers, a teacher at the charter school decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress, instead of calling them for help. Now, the mothers claim that this will not go unnoticed until everyone is held accountable. The boy’s parents were reportedly upset that the teacher didn’t find a more effective way to help their son aside from cutting his hair. The boy’s mothers also said that their son was proud of the afro he was growing. “What made her think that this is OK? if you were going to help my child why wouldn’t you do it the proper way, common sense way, the helpful way? By getting him some real help?” one of the mothers said.
