TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -< It’s time for the annual Topeka Sharefest event, an event aimed to beautify the community. “Sharefest is just when a group of people, community people come together and chip in to help in needed areas throughout the city to help beautify and keep things up and help make things look a lot nicer and it makes you feel good to be able to come out and help the community in doing this,” said Mark Decker.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO