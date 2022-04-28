ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Cooperative Gallery will host art fundraiser for Ukraine

By Jackie Gillis
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1irSLy_0fNTVGkr00

BINGHAMTON, NY – In an effort to fundraise and raise awareness for what is happening over in Ukraine, the Cooperative Gallery on State Street is hosting a fundraiser.

“Art for Ukraine” is a one time occurrence that will be a weekend full of music, art, and refreshments.

The community is invited to come out and check out the pieces that were made by local Ukrainian artists as well as members of the gallery.

President of the Together for Ukraine Foundation, Anatoliy Pradun, is encouraging the anyone to come and learn about Ukrainian culture.

“Come out, explore Ukrainian art, see what you can buy for yourself. Even if you aren’t buying just learn about Ukrainian paintings, Ukrainian culture and Ukrainian great symbols that Ukrainian artists love to present,” he said.

Funds raised at this event will be donated to Together for Ukraine Foundation and Saint John’s Ukrainian Refugee and Humanitarian Assistance Fund.

This one time event is taking place tomorrow from 5 to 8 and Saturday from 11 to 6.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Binghamton, NY
Entertainment
Binghamton, NY
Sports
City
Binghamton, NY
Binghamton, NY
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Ukraine#Fundraise#Charity#The Cooperative Gallery#Nexstar Media Inc#Wivt
News Channel 34

WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Zhonda

Zhonda is a spayed 8 month old female cat. She is a gorgeous cat and super sweet as well. She gets along with other cats and she is able to even entertain herself. She is available at SPEAK Animal hospital Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Owego and Endicott Agway.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Charities
News Channel 34

New York ends virtual COVID-19 contact tracing

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — COVID-19 contact tracing has come to an end in New York. On April 28, the New York State Department of Health ended its COVID-19 virtual contact tracing and case investigation program. This is following the end of contract tracing calls in January 2022 after both statewide efforts began in May 2020. […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy