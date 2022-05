The Memphis Grizzlies beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 4-2 to win the series and move on to the second round, but it was not easy. Just ask superstar guard Ja Morant. After helping the Grizzlies close out the Timberwolves in Game 6, Morant opened up about the tough battle they just went through. He admitted that it took a lot from him physically and mentally as they had to win ugly in a lot of games. Fortunately it’s over now and they can rest for a few days before the second round starts.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO