ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Caitlyn Jenner: Lia Thomas ‘one of the worst things to happen to trans’ community

By Patrick Reilly
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MSQiH_0fNTUOvI00

Caitlyn Jenner decried transgender college swimmer Lia Thomas as “one of the worst things to happen to the trans community” in an interview Thursday.

“Lia Thomas is one of the worst things that happened to the trans community because it’s such bad publicity,” she told host Piers Morgan on his new show “Piers Morgan Uncensored.”

“I’ve met so many wonderful trans people, doing so many wonderful things, living their life authentically.”

Thomas, 23, who set records swimming on the University of Pennsylvania’s women’s swim team, has been the center of controversy over the issue of biological males competing against biological females in the NCAA. She is scheduled to graduate later this year, and is eyeing a run at the Olympics .

“I hope Lia Thomas — it’s over for her now because she’s out of college — and I just hope she has a wonderful life,” said Jenner, a former Olympic gold medalist who appeared on Morgan’s show after initially canceling over his fiery interview with former President Donald Trump.

“Being trans is not easy, I hope she enjoys the rest of her life and has a good life.”

Jenner, who won gold in the 1976 Olympic decathlon as a man, has been outspoken in criticizing trans-female athletes for participating in women’s college sports.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=369uG2_0fNTUOvI00
Caitlyn Jenner called transgender swimmer Lia Thomas “one of the worst things that happened to the trans community” in an interview with Piers Morgan.
Talk TV

“We must protect women’s sports. At all costs. What Lia has done, beating biological women to win a Division I national championship , is anathema to what sports represents and the spirit of competition,” she wrote in an editorial earlier this month.

Thomas’ dominance this year sparked outrage within the women’s athletic community, who claimed she destroyed the fair-play rights of the young women she defeated.

She won the 500-yard NCAA women’s championship in March, prompting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to claim second-place finisher Emma Wyant as the rightful winner, which Jenner applauded.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gaBTA_0fNTUOvI00
Thomas won the 500-yard NCAA women’s championship in March.
Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

“@GovRonDeSantis agreed! She is the rightful winner!” Jenner tweeted . “It’s not transphobic or anti-trans, it’s COMMON SENSE!”

Last week, Jenner tweeted that she was yanking her appearance on Morgan’s show over his sit-down with Trump, who stormed out as the journalist grilled him on his claims that the 2020 election was rigged.

“@piersmorgan I have just had my management cancel my appearance with you for this Wednesday because of your repulsive misconduct today,” Jenner tweeted on April 20.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LdBUu_0fNTUOvI00
Jenner said Thomas’ swimming career was “bad publicity” for the transgender community.
Talk TV

During her appearance on “Uncensored” Thursday, Jenner said she wanted to “clear the air.”

“I was asked to do this show like a month ago and I wound up canceling about two weeks ago,” Jenner started.

“Why? Because I saw what you did to President Donald Trump, our president who I have a lot of respect for, like he was walking out, you sensationalized the promo to build up ratings and all this, and I thought to myself I don’t want to be part of that and so I canceled.

“But since then, and I stand by what I did, but since then we’ve had a chance to talk, I’ve talked to your producers, I feel pretty confident you won’t do that to me.”

Piers claimed the promotion of the Trump interview was inspired by the 45th president’s career hosting NBC’s “Celebrity Apprentice,” which he won in 2008.

“He did those kind of promos on me every night to get people watching, so all is fair in love and promo war,” Morgan responded.

Comments / 63

Sarah
2d ago

A man by any other name is still a man but Bruce has definitely gone up in my respect. Lia Thomas became a woman because he couldn't compete with other men.

Reply(3)
51
Nikki R
2d ago

My gawd. How many surgeries has she had? It’s amazing what money can buy. Too bad it can’t buy brains.

Reply(2)
20
Lisa Helms
2d ago

Shut up Caitlyn. I remember how proud your state was when you won Olympic gold. I'm from your state. Now that you've found fame w the GOP, you're talking from the other side of your mouth

Reply(6)
6
Related
The Independent

Voices: Caitlyn Jenner, Piers Morgan and Trump are begging you to watch their rich white tantrums

Sometimes the world today seems impossibly polarized and every news item boiled down to a story of good versus evil. President Putin versus President Zelenksy. School teachers versus pedophile-obsessed conspiracy theorists. Reproductive rights versus the State of Texas. But other times, the most odious creatures of public and political life suddenly turn on each other — like the thin-skinned rich idiot deathmatch going down between Piers Morgan, Donald Trump, and Caitlyn Jenner. All we need now is for Marjorie Taylor Greene, Marine Le Pen, and Boris Johnson to jump in and we’ve got ourselves a rumble.After throwing a fit and...
U.S. POLITICS
Deadline

‘Piers Morgan Uncensored’ Loses 100,000 Viewers; Tim Westwood Allegations; Will Young Doc; Arrow Promotions – Global Briefs

Click here to read the full article. ‘Piers Morgan Uncensored’ Loses 100,000 Viewers Last night’s concluding part of Piers Morgan’s Donald Trump interview lost 100,000 viewers from Monday’s opener, bringing the total down to 200,000 average across the 8pm hour. The second Talk TV Uncensored show, which aired unedited footage of the former POTUS’ supposed storming off set, was still ahead of rivals BBC News, Sky News and GB News but the gap was narrowed. Trump dealt with topics including trans rights and the supposed rigged election during the interview before Morgan aired several minutes of the unedited footage, blaming an...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Video of Meghan Markle looking at Harry during Invictus Games sparks reaction

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their first appearance at this year’s Invictus Games, with fans of the royal couple praising the proud looks the Duchess of Sussex has been seen giving her husband.The couple were seen smiling for photos and waving to fans ahead of the Invictus Games, which are being held in The Hague, Netherlands, on Friday. During a friends and family reception, which saw the couple mingle with some of the competitors, Markle wore an all-white blazer and pants made by Valentino, while Prince Harry wore a navy blue suit and white shirt.On social media, fans...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Fox News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'stunned' after royals 'shut the door,' book claims: 'Mutal addiction to drama'

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle "were really stunned" after the royal family "shut the door" following their decision to step back from "The Firm." The claim was made by a former adviser to former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown, who has written a new book about the British royal family coming out on April 26 titled "The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor – the Truth and the Turmoil."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caitlyn Jenner
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Piers Morgan
Person
Donald Trump
OK! Magazine

Ryan Seacrest's Deposition Reveals Shocking Confessions About Blac Chyna's Reality Show — Details

Ryan Seacrest is weighing in on the ongoing court battle between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna.According to a new report from Radar, the TV producer made some bombshell claims in his deposition, which the famous family is trying to get blocked from the jury. As reported by the outlet, Seacrest — who is scheduled to take the stand in the trial — shockingly revealed in his deposition that he wanted Chyna's show with Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, to move forward, despite the Kardashian-Jenner squad's claim that there was fear over Rob's safety as a result of the exes'...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Disney heir comes out as transgender and apologises for not doing more against Don’t Say Gay bill

An heir to the Disney fortune who publicly came out as trans recently has said they should have done more to speak out against Florida‘s “Don’t Say Gay” bill, days after their family pledged $500,000 to the Human Rights Campaign, America’s largest LGBT+ advocacy group.Roy P Disney, who is the great-nephew of Walt Disney and the co-founder of Walt Disney Co, said in an appeal to the advocacy group: “Equality matters deeply to us especially because our child, Charlee, is transgender and a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community.”Charlee Disney said they came out to their family four years...
SOCIETY
NBC News

Mattea Roach becomes latest LGBTQ 'Jeopardy!' phenom

With her 14th consecutive “Jeopardy!” win on Friday, Mattea Roach qualified for the game show's Tournament of Champions, a coveted yearly competition among the 15 players who win the most money in the prior season. Roach, a 23-year-old Canadian tutor, took home $34,000 on Friday, bringing her total...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trans Women#Trans People#Racism
Vice

‘She Needs to Be Executed’: The Far-Right Is Doxxing School Officials They Think Are ‘Groomers’

Right-wing figures like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Fox News hosts Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham have spent the last month boosting the conspiracy theory that anyone opposed to anti-LGBTQ legislation is a “groomer” or a “pedophile.” This has already led to real-life protests, but on far-right forums like Patriots.win and Gab, there’s been a significant spike in ultra-violent rhetoric, with users posting threats against specific teachers, Disney employees, and lawmakers, according to a new report from public-interest research group Advance Democracy, Inc. which shared its findings exclusively with VICE News.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Johnny Depp praises Amber Heard as having ‘the strength of a thousand men’ in text to her mother

Johnny Depp praised Amber Heard for having “the strength of a thousand men” in a text to her mother, the Heard legal team revealed in court. As proceedings in Mr Depp’s defamation trial against Ms Heard resumed on Monday, her attorney Ben Rottenborn said Mr Depp was going into detox for addiction to pain killers when he spoke to Ms Heard’s mother. Johnny Depp trial – latest updatesOn 19 August 2014, Mr Depp wrote: “my dearest Paige, how unbelievably kind and pure your message was. I am beyond thankful to have you in my life. There’s no luckier man on...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Tucker Carlson appears to mislead Fox News viewers after claiming Elon Musk restored his Twitter account

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has insinuated that Elon Musk has restored his Twitter account after being suspended from the social media platform.On Monday, it was confirmed that controversial billionaire Musk has reached a deal to purchase Twitter for $44 billion – news that has delighted many right-wing figures.Following the back and forth negotiations, the deal is expected to go through later this year, when Musk will officially take control.Conservative figures have welcomed the deal because of Musk’s advocacy of free speech, with many seeing it as a turning point away from liberalism in media.On 23 March, Carlson was suspended...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Who knew! Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro was an unlikely guest at Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's $4million wedding held at the home where bride's billionaire father once hosted Trump fundraiser

As with any celebration involving the union of two wealthy prominent families, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's $4million Palm Beach wedding was nothing short of a glamorous star-studded event, drawing numerous A-list stars and VIPs from across the globe. The young couple tied the knot in an early-evening ceremony on...
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
26K+
Followers
22K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy