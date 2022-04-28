ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Draft tracker 2022: Live first-round picks, updates and analysis

By Justin Tasch
 2 days ago

NFL Draft 2022 is one of the most-anticipated drafts ever in the New York football scene, with the Giants and Jets each possessing two top-10 picks entering the first round.

Will these slumping franchises each find a pair of building blocks to help make them competitive again? Will either team trade down to add more draft capital? And with no clear consensus, who are the Jaguars taking No. 1 overall?

Those questions will finally be answered as NFL Draft 2022 kicks off at 8 p.m. ET in Las Vegas.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Giants#Drafts#Jets#American Football#Nfl Mock Draft
