Jets 2022 NFL Draft tracker: Round-by-round picks and analysis

By Michael Blinn
New York Post
 2 days ago

It’s no secret that Joe Douglas owns two first-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, and four total in the first 38 selections.

It’s also no secret that he needs to squeeze every last bit of value out of them to fix a roster with several areas of need.

How Douglas drafts — and how coach Robert Saleh uses his new players — will have an immediate impact on Gang Green.

Here’s every pick the Jets hold heading into Thursday night is Las Vegas.

Round 1, Pick 4 (No. 4 overall)

Round 1, Pick 10 (No. 10 overall) *

Round 2, Pick 3 (No. 35 overall)

Round 2, Pick 6 (No. 38 overall) **

Round 3, Pick 5 (No. 69 overall)

Round 4, Pick 6 (No. 111 overall) **

Round 4, Pick 12 (No. 117 overall) ***

Round 5, Pick 3 (No. 146 overall)

Round 5, Pick 20 (No. 163 overall) ****

* From SEA in 2020 Jamal Adams trade

** From CAR in 2021 Sam Darnold trade

*** From MIN in 2021 Chris Herndon trade

**** From PIT in 2020 Avery Williamson trade

