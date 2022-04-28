ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants 2022 NFL Draft tracker: Round-by-round picks and analysis

By Michael Blinn
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

The Giants enter the 2022 NFL Draft with nine picks — two in the first round on Thursday — and a bevy of roster holes to fill.

New GM Joe Schoen has the chance to set the tone for his tenure, and outfit new coach Brian Daboll with some help on the field.

Here is every pick the Giants hold heading into Thursday night in Las Vegas.

Round 1, Pick 5 (No. 5 overall)

Round 1, Pick 7 (No. 7 overall) *

Round 2, Pick 4 (No. 36 overall)

Round 3, Pick 3 (No. 67 overall)

Round 3, Pick 17 (No. 81 overall) **

Round 4, Pick 7 (No. 112 overall) *

Round 5, Pick 4 (No. 147 overall)

Round 5, Pick 30 (No. 173 overall) ***

Round 6, Pick 3 (No. 182 overall)

* From Chicago

** From Miami

*** From Kansas City via Baltimore

In the third round with the 67th overall pick, the New York Giants drafted former UNC football offensive guard Joshua Ezeudu. Ezeudu is the first UNC football player selected in this year’s draft with the Giants snagging their second offensive lineman. Ezeudu brings stability and good pass blocking to the Giants offensive line, one that has been desperately needing help to protect Daniel Jones. Jones has been sacked 105 times in 38 games, which shows a glaring need for a boost to the offensive line. The Giants offensive line struggled in both the run and pass, ranking 30th in Pro Football Focus 2021 NFL offensive rankings. The 6-foot-4 guard played a majority of the last three seasons, helping lead UNC to 19th ranked points per game last season (35.2) and pass blocked three consecutive seasons that eclipsed over 3000 passing yards. It will be interesting to see how Ezeudu fairs in his new color blue. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.  
