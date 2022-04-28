Area Roundup: CIMS’ Mendoza tops ACE's Hutchinson by one-stroke at the Cross Valley League Finals

CIMS’ Miguel Mendoza topped ACE’s Jacob Hutchinson by one stroke Wednesday at the Cross Valley League Finals.

Mendoza ended the first day of action at 81, and on the second day shot a 37 on the first nine holes and then 39 on the back nine to end the day with a 76. His two-day total was 157.

Hutchinson led the way with 80 on the first day of action, but shot a 78 on Wednesday, bringing his total score to 158.

Following right behind were Excelsior’s duo of AJ Carriera and Sam Jakubec. Carriera finished third at 160, one stroke better than his teammate.

Jakubec led the way with an even 36 on the front nine Wednesday, but struggled a bit on the back nine, ending with a 43.

Mendoza, Hutchinson, Carriera and Jakubec all advance to the CIF-Southern Section playoff tournament at Bear Creek Golf Club on May 9.

PREP BASEBALL

Apple Valley 15, Burroughs 7

At Apple Valley, the Sun Devils scored nine runs in the second inning and topped the Burroughs on Wednesday afternoon.

Eric Logsdon went 2 for 4 with two RBI and two runs; Jesiah Zamora went 2 for 4 with two RBI and two runs; Brandon Gill went 2 for 5 with two RBI and a run; and John Lloyd went 1 for 4 with two RBI and two runs.

Burroughs hosts Apple Valley on Friday to wrap up the season.

Burroughs 110 041 0 — 7 9 2

Apple Valley 290 211 x — 15 12 2

Sultana 6, Hesperia 1

At Hesperia, Chris Manley struck out seven batters and allowed a run on two hits in a victory over the Scorpions on Wednesday.

Saul Mejia helped lead the offense by going 2 for 4 with two RBI; Calliou Estrada went 2 for 4 with two runs; and RJ Torres went 3 for 4 with a RBI.

The teams wrap up the season Friday at Sultana.

Sultana 200 022 0 — 6 14 0

Hesperia 100 000 0 — 1 3 3

PREP SOFTBALL

Oak Hills 4, Serrano 3

At Oak Hills, the Bulldogs wrapped up the season with a victory over the Diamondbacks at home Wednesday afternoon.

Carly Baze picked up the victory in the season finale and struck out seven batters. Baze also hit one of Oak Hills’ three doubles.

Daylin Hoenisch and Natalie Picado also hit doubles. Maddie Romo, Nyomi Estrada and Malyna Retemal each tallied a hit.

Oak Hills ends the season 18-9 overall and 9-1 in Mojave River League action.

Serrano 201 000 0 — 3 8 3

Oak Hills 002 011 x — 4 6 0

Apple Valley 16, Burroughs 1

At Ridgecrest, Bayleigh Frye struck out six batters and allowed one hit and a walk to lead the Sun Devils in the season finale Wednesday afternoon.

Brynne Johnson led the offense by going 3 for 4 with three RBI and two runs; Bekka Lara went 2 for 3 with four runs and a RBI; Cora Utash went 1 for 4 with two RBI and two runs; and Peyton Martinez went 1 for 3 with two RBI and a run.

A. Valley 516 04 — 16 13 4

Burroughs 000 10 — 1 1 6

PREP TRACK & FIELD

Big Bear athletes dominated at the Cross Valley League Finals on Wednesday afternoon.

The Bears earned 16 first place finishes between the girls and boys meets.

In boys action, Silver Valley’s Jackie Wilson took first in two individual events and third place in another. Wilson took first in the 100 (11.66 seconds) and long jump (20-10.75). He ended third in the high jump (4-11).

In girls action, AAE’s Caprice Cassi finished in first place in the long jump (15-9) and the 300 hurdles (52.48). She also took third in the 400 (1:04.47).

Riverside Prep’s Beautiful Foster took first in both the shot put (33-8) and discus (86-11).

Qualifying athletes will now head to CIF-Southern Section Prelims on May 7.

CROSS VALLEY LEAGUE FINALS

BOYS

4x100 relay: 1. Riverside Prep, 45.91; 2. Big Bear, 46.56; 3. Silver Valley, 47.47

1600: Sannes (BB), 4:41.95; 2. Jex (BB), 4:58.28; 3. Cordova (BB), 4:58.28

110 hurdles: 1. Brewer (BB), 16.74; 2. Varney (BB), 17.71; 3. Mursick (BB), 20.00

400: 1. Rush (BB), 53.64; 2. Campbell (RP), 54.09; 3. Hernandez (RP), 55.02

100: 1. Wilson (SV), 11.66; 2. Williams (UCSA), 11.77; 3. Avila (RP), 11.88

800: 1. Sannes (BB), 2:01.61; 2. Jex (BB), 2:08.31; 3. Cordova (BB), 2:10.31

300 hurdles: 1. Varney (BB), 45.54; 2. Brewer (BB), 46.41; 3. Campbell (RP), 47.77

200: 1. Pena (E), 23.87; 2. Avila (RP), 24.28; 3. Robinson (RP), 24.64

3200: 1. Sannes (BB), 10:29.44; 2. Jones (BB), 10:42.01; 3. Lovett (AAE), 10:42.17

4x400 relay: 1. Excelsior, 3:45.64; 2. Big Bear, 3:46.93; 3. Riverside Prep, 3:47.88

High jump: 1. Brewer (BB), 5-3; 2. Dolan (BB); 3. Wilson (SV), 4-11

Long jump: 1. Wilson (SV), 20-10.75; 2. Robinson (RP), 19-6.75; 3. Anaya (RP), 19-3.5

Triple jump: 1. Varney (BB), 38-10.75; 2. Timmons (LV), 37-9; 3. Sarabia (SV), 32-5.75

Shot put: 1. Pace (BB), 38-1; 2. Coleman (RP), 37-8; 3. Keightley (E), 37-3

Discus: 1. Pace (BB), 116-3; 2. Coleman (RP), 109-9.5; 3. Danneberg (BB), 101-10

GIRLS

4x100 relay: 1. Silver Valley, 53.35; 2. AAE (55.32); 3. Riverside Prep (55.74).

1600: 1. Parker (BB), 6:10.94; 2. Davis (E), 6:17.48; 3. Celis-Salvadar (BB), 6:37.05

100 hurdles: 1. Little (BB), 19.13; 2. Sardillo (AAE), 19.22; 3. Ebright (AAE), 21.33

400: 1. Brewer (BB), 1:03.78; 2. Lucio (SV), 1:04.27; 3. Cassi (AAE), 1:04.47

100: 1. Hargraves (SV), 13.80; 2. Lucio (SV), 14.13; 3. Donava (SV), 14.21

800: 1. Johnson (BB), 2:42; 2. Parker (BB), 2:54.28; 3. Guillen (RP), 2:58.51

300 hurdles: 1. Cassi (AAE), 52.48; 2. Moore (SV), 53.26; 3. Weber (AAE), 55.94

200: 1. Hollenbaugh (BB), 28.92; 2. Reyes (RP), 29.38; 3. Cash (AAE), 29.79

3200: 1. Davis (E), 14:34.37

4x400 relay: 1. Big Bear, 4:33.75; 2. Riverside Prep, 4:41.64; 3. Silver Valley, 5:00.87

High jump: Celestine (SV), 4-3

Long jump: 1. Cassi (AAE), 15-9; 2. Reyes (RP), 14-11; 3. Hollenbaugh (BB), 14-10.5

Triple jump: 1. Schweitzer (BB), 31-7; 2. Celestine (SV), 30-1.5; 3. Hargraves (SV), 28-4.5

Shot put: 1. Foster (RP), 33-8; 2. Neos (UCSA), 31-9; 3. Perez (BB), 30-8

Discus: 1. Foster (RP), 86-11; 2. Idencio (UCSA), 76-0; 3. Neos (UCSA), 69-3

Serrano girls dominate at MRL Finals

At Oak Hills, the Diamondbacks won 11 total events at the Mojave River League Finals on Wednesday, including eight in girls action.

Serrano was led by Tiani Goeson, who emerged victorious in all three distance races. Goeson took first in the 800 (2:30.80), the 1600 (5:35.57) and 3200 (12:07.2). Teammate Sarena Padilla took first in both the high jump (5-1) and long jump (17-2).

Oak Hills’ Kayla Pugliese took first in both the 100 (12.37) and 200 (26.65).

In boys action, Serrano’s Anthony Hernandez took first in the 800 and 1600.

Oak Hills had a pair of athletes take first in two different events. Noah Lopez won both hurdles races. He finished with a time of 16.22 in the 110 hurdles and 41.66 in the 300 hurdles. Javon Comas took first in the 100 (10.99) and 200 (23.15).

Qualifying athletes will now head to CIF-Southern Section Prelims on May 7.

MOJAVE RIVER LEAGUE FINALS

BOYS

4x100 relay: 1. Oak Hills, 44.00; 2. Hesperia, 54.23; 3. Sultana, 45.69

1600: 1. Hernandez (Se), 4:41.25; 2. Sardar (B), 4:35.26; 3. Ortiz (B), 4:41.50

110 hurdles: 1. Lopez (OH), 16.22; 2. Ream (H), 17.30; 3. Martinez (Se), 17.58

400: 1. Premo (Se), 51.76; 2. Garcia (H), 52.66; 3. Thompson (Se), 52.67

100: 1. Comas (OH), 10.99; 2. Fuller (Su), 11.26; 3. Potter (Se), 11.37

800: 1. Hernandez (Se), 2:04.97; 2. Garcia Ortiz (H), 2:05.85; 3. Mower (B), 2:06.54

300 hurdles: 1. Lopez (OH), 41.66; 2. Durran (H), 41.73; 3. Martinez (Se), 43.34

200: 1. Comas (OH), 23.15; 2. Fuller (Su), 23.66; 3. Potter (Se), 24.00

3200: 1. Sardar (B), 10:14.94; 2. Ortiz (B), 10:22.11; 3. Maralog (H), 10:39.46

4x400 relay: 1. Hesperia, 3:29.21; 2. Serrano, 3:30.31; 3. Oak Hills, 3:35.15

Pole vault: 1. Corona (H), 12-0; 2. Gamez (H), 11-6; 3. Buchan (B), 11-6

High jump: 1. Crutchfield (Su) 6-0; T2. Higgs (Su), 5-8; T2. Wilson (Se), 5-8

Long jump: 1. Crook (Su), 21-9; 2. McSween (Se), 21-8; 3. Morris (H), 20-9

Triple jump: 1. Shroeder (B), 42-4; 2. Morris (H), 41-11; 3. Ross (B), 40-8

Shot put: 1. Novascone (B), 46-5; 2. Wilcox (OH), 41-10; 3. Ballard (41-2)

Discus: 1. Franco (H), 163-8; 2. Novascone (B), 149-9.50; 3. Bamishaya (H), 123-3.25

GIRLS

4x100 relay: 1. Hesperia, 50.83; 2. Oak Hills, 50.94; 3. Burroughs, 51.34

1600: 1. T. Goeson (Se), 5:35.57; 2. Tomlinson (B), 5:41.71; 3. Mena (B), 5:44.29

100 hurdles: 1. Hall (H), 15.98; 2. Moore (OH), 16.11; 3. Torres (H), 16.31

400: 1. Jager (Se), 59.85; 2. Cross-Peterson (B), 1:01.19; 3. Pickett (AV), 1:03.47

100: 1. Pugliese (OH), 12.37; 2. Justice (AV), 12.52; 3. Clemons (H), 12.55

800: 1. T. Goeson (Se), 2:30.80; 2. Burns (Se), 2:35.30; 3. X. Goeson (Se), 2:36.42

300 hurdles: 1. Moore (OH), 50.95; 2. Boone (OH), 51.38; 3. Torres (H), 52.02

200: 1. Pugliese (OH), 26.65; 2. Clemons (H), 26.92; 3. Croos-Peterson (B), 27.44

3200: 1. Goeson (Se), 12:07.02; 2. Tomlinson (B), 12:13.52; 3. Mena (B), 13:00.33

4x400 relay: 1. Serrano, 4:19.07; 2. Oak Hills, 4:19.70; 3. Hesperia 4:27.21

Pole vault: 1. Woodcock (Se), 8-9; 2. Rodriguez (OH), 8-9; 3. Taksas (OH), 8-9

High jump: 1. Padilla (Se), 5-1; 2. Williams (OH), 4-11; 3. Allah (H), 4-11

Long jump: 1. Padilla (Se), 17-2; 2. Allah (H), 16-2; 3. Croos-Peterson (B), 15-9.25

Triple jump: 1. Moore (OH), 34-3; 2. Padilla (Se), 33-1.5; 3. Okoye (Su), 29-5

Shot put: 1. Hoggard (B), 40-4.50; 2. Hice (OH), 35-4; 3. Nelson (OH), 34-4.50

Discus: 1. Stiber (H), 121-3.5; 2. Hice (OH), 111-8; 3. Hoggard (B), 101-9.50

Daily Press reporter Jose Quintero may be reached at 760-951-6274 or JQuintero@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter at @DP_JoseQ.