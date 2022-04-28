ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

A nasty I of the storm: Ida is 12th I hurricane name retired

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rTPWI_0fNTU70C00

There's something about hurricanes starting with the letter I that is particularly nasty. Last year's Ida now joins the list of storms so deadly their names don't get used again.

The World Meteorological Organization said Wednesday that it was retiring the name "Ida" from its list of Atlantic hurricane names that repeats every six years. Ida caused $75 billion damage in the U.S. and killed 55 people in a swath of destruction from Louisiana to New England.

Ida, a category four storm, caused about $55 billion in flooding damage and killed six people in Louisiana when it made landfall, but its heavy rains and flooding killed 49 people in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. It is the fifth costliest storm in U.S. history behind Hurricanes Katrina, Harvey, Maria and Sandy, all also retired, said National Hurricane Center senior hurricane specialist Daniel Brown, who is on the WMO committee that retires names.

"This one p roduced a swath of impacts over really a fairly large portion of the Eastern U.S.," Brown said Wednesday.

After sloshing through Tennessee, Ida's fury hit the Northeast with record rainfall and tornadoes. Newark, New Jersey, got 8.4 inches (21.7 centimeters) of rain, the most ever in a single day, smashing the old record by 1.5 inches (3.8 inches). New York City got rain falling at more than 3 inches per hour.

It's been a tough five years for the United States with the most powerful hurricanes.

"We had more category 4 and category 5 landfalls in the USA from 2017 to 2021 than from 1963 to 2016," National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham, chair of the WMO committee, said in a statement.

The WMO has retired 94 hurricane names in the Atlantic because of a storm's deadly history and 12 of them started with the letter I. No other letter is even close.

There have been nine C and F named storms, said University of Miami hurricane researcher Brian McNoldy who tracks retired names.

Brown said it's probably because hurricanes get named in alphabetical order and "by the time we get to the I name we're into the peak hurricane season" and the storms are the type that live longer and are stronger.

But if that's the case, why aren't H and J right up there in retired names, McNoldy asked. He said it's probably "just pretty bad luck."

It's getting harder to find names that start with the letter I, are the same gender as the one they need to replace, and aren't used by other storm basins, Brown said. The committee chose Imani to take Ida's place.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Billiard ball-size hailstones, freezing blizzards and raging tornadoes tear across South and Midwest as spring takes a back seat

Major storms pummeled parts of the South and Central U.S. with tornadoes, record-breaking sized hail and historic blizzard conditions, causing widespread damage, thousands of power outages, and leaving dozens of people injured. Tornado watches and warnings remained in effect for northern Iowa, a section of central Texas and parts of...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
Tennessee State
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
KEVN

A Major Winter Storm is Headed our Way

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Today is the calm before the storm. Look for partly cloudy skies with near normal temperatures and mostly light winds. A strong spring storm promises to bring lots of wind, snow and major travel troubles late tonight through Thursday morning. However not all of us will see the heavy snow; that will mostly be confined to northeast Wyoming through the northern Black Hills on into northwest South Dakota. A variety of winter weather advisories, watches and warnings are in effect for these areas.
RAPID CITY, SD
AccuWeather

Is 'Tornado Alley' shifting east?

Where is 'tornado alley?' It may be time to update the original definition of the area that gets frequent tornadoes, which was created before the turn of the century. On average, 1,200 tornadoes hit the United States each year, according to the Storm Prediction Center (SPC), and while twisters can happen at any time and in any state, the prevailing wisdom has held that most of the large twisters occur in Tornado Alley, an expansive area within the central U.S. designated by meteorologists in the mid-20th century. That definition may be changing.
ENVIRONMENT
The Georgia Sun

Giant lizards are invading South Georgia

Warming temperatures will have tegus on the move in southeast Georgia. Reporting sightings of tegus, alive or dead, is needed to keep the big, South American lizards from gaining a foothold in the state, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. DNR has been working with the public and...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Katrina#Hurricanes Katrina#Atlantic Hurricane#Miami Hurricane#National Hurricane Center
NBC Bay Area

M4.1 Earthquake Shakes Northern California Coast: USGS

A preliminary 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck Monday morning on the coast of Northern California, just west of Rio Dell, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake, at 8:16 a.m., was centered about 5 miles west of Rio Dell and about 22 miles south of Eureka, the USGS said.
RIO DELL, CA
Daily Mail

Montana and North Dakota are hit by 'one-in-a-century' blizzard that has already dumped 47 INCHES of snow and closed I-94: Fears 20-foot tall snowdrifts will bury homes

Historic storms have pummeled parts of the U.S. with blizzards, record-breaking hail and tornadoes, causing widespread damage across the central and southern states. Montana and North Dakota were slammed by the spring snowstorm, which featured 60mph winds and whiteout conditions with up to 47 inches of snow. The winter storm...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
LiveScience

The April 30 solar eclipse: When, where and what to expect.

As the new moon passes across our sun April 30, we will get a rare treat: a solar eclipse. Solar eclipses happen when the moon blocks at least a part of the sun, from Earth's perspective. In this case, the moon will bite off as much as 64% of the sun, depending on where you are standing, making this a partial solar eclipse, according to NASA.
ASTRONOMY
AccuWeather

This US town just picked up 4 feet of snow in less than a week

April snow showers bring May flowers? Back-to-back snowstorms left residents measuring snow accumulations with yardsticks -- nearly 10 times the average snowfall for April. Two blockbuster April snowstorms struck one community in just a few days' time, leaving feet of snow. The late-season snow has piled up so high that it is setting records.
MINOT, ND
The Independent

Hundreds of earthquakes recorded near Alaska volcano that has been dormant for nearly 800 years

A swarm of hundreds of small earthquakes have been recorded near an Alaskan volcano that has been dormant for at least 800 years.The quakes have taken place under Mount Edgecumbe, near Sitka, but it may not be a sign of volcanic activity, according to Dave Schneider, a research geophysicist with the US Geological Survey at the Alaska Volcano Observatory in Anchorage.The 3,200-feet-tall volcano sits on Kruzof Island, 15 miles west of Sitka, and is part of a large underwater volcanic field.“These aren’t necessarily related to volcanic activity, they could be a tectonic in nature or a combination of tectonics and...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

A foot of snow, blizzard conditions to threaten central US

A major storm developing across the central U.S. in the coming week is forecast to bring a historic snowfall and blizzard conditions to portions of the northern tier. A southward dip in the jet stream across the West is likely to bring cold, Canadian air into portions of the West Coast before it expands across the Rockies and the northern Plains into the early part of the week. This cold will set the stage for a more robust amount of snow as the week progresses.
ENVIRONMENT
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
91K+
Followers
12K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy