NFL draft is the main event in Las Vegas, with showgirls, fountains and die-hard fans

LAS VEGAS – The NFL draft is officially a high roller.

The glitz and glam were expected here, and five hours before the draft began Thursday night, showgirls paraded on The Strip. But Las Vegas also accorded the NFL draft special VIP status.

At a well-known intersection on The Strip, city officials had the Las Vegas Blvd. street sign lowered. It has been replaced for the next three days by a sign paying tribute to the marquee NFL event.

Draft Drive.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak also read a proclamation – in honor of the draft, of course.

These are the latest signs the NFL draft has become a tentpole event, with commissioner Roger Goodell saying 70 million viewers are expected to watch this year. He also referred to the NFL’s original plan to hold the draft here two years ago before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down public gatherings.

“It’s very exciting when you think back just two years ago, and we had our plans to be here for the 2020 NFL draft, and I got detoured to my basement,’’ he said.

A statue of Julius Caesar outside Caesars Palace was sporting an NFL draft shirt and waving an NFL draft flag before the first round Thursday. Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports

That year, Goodell famously announced the first-round picks from a chair in his basement. There were no such quaint signs on Thursday, with thousands of fans in line before the "NFL Draft Fan Experience" was scheduled to open at noon.

The main stage for the draft was at the Caesars Forum, across the street from the legendary Caesars Palace. The red carpet, where players would show off their custom-made suits, was set up near the famous Bellagio fountains.

Edgar Reyes of Chicago was dressed in an elaborate Green Bay Packers costume, accessorized with a Darth Vader mask and a foam cheese head, and became part of the show. Kay Paul of Pennsylvania posed next to Reyes, also known as “Vader Pack,’’ for a photo. Others would follow.

“Thank you so much,’’ Paul said. “Talk about dedicated fans.’’

The dedicated included Chargers fan Daniel Ramirez, Raiders fan Richard Herrera and Steelers fan Brandon Raper – among more than a dozen fans in line before 7 a.m. and determined to secure a spot close to the stage where first-round picks would be announced.

Wearing Minnesota Vikings jerseys, Terry Faucett and Brad Huse said they flew in from Minneapolis after having to cancel their trip here two years ago. They seemed unconcerned that thousands of fans were ahead of them in line as they showed photos of Raiders owner Mark Davis mingling with fans near the intersection of Draft Drive and Flamingo Road.

“I tried to get him to do the Vikings Skol chant,’’ Faucett said, “and he yelled back, ‘Raiders Nation, baby!’ ”

Sure enough, near the intersection, Davis sported a white Raiders cap and black blazer while mingling with fans before attending the news conference with Goodell.

“I did want to let you know that really the reason we’re having this press conference is we wanted the commissioner to get a round of applause on draft day,'' Steve Hill, president of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, told the crowd. "So how about a round of applause for the commissioner?’’

Then came the applause.

Followed by boos.

Even in Las Vegas, with VIP status, some things never change.

