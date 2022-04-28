ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston Texans draft picks 2022: Round-by-round selections

 3 days ago
Looking at the Houston Texans' picks in the 2020 NFL draft. Jim Brown, USA TODAY Sports

Here is a 2022 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Houston Texans:

Round 1 (No. 3 overall) - Derek Stingley, Jr., CB, LSU : Three years ago, he was perceived as a top-five talent following a stellar freshman season. Now that's come to pass after a circuitous journey. His talents as a cover man are undeniable and were apparent for the 2019 national champions. But Lisfranc surgery limited him to three games in 2021 – a year after he was slowed by ankle issues. But a promising showing at LSU's pro day – Stingley unofficially ran a 4.37 40 earlier this month – apparently allayed concerns about his health and readiness to play. GM Nick Caserio and new Texans coach Lovie Smith interestingly begin rebuilding their defense with a lockdown corner instead of a pass rusher. Draft tracker

Round 1 (15, from Dolphins through Eagles) - Kenyon Green, OG, Texas A&M : He played every O-line position but center for the Aggies in 2021 but took most of his college snaps at left guard, where he'll probably remain in Houston. Still, t. That kind of versatility – and a nice streak of nastiness – will be a valuable asset to an offense under construction after ranking dead last in 2021. Draft tracker

Round 2 (37) - Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor : A versatile DB comfortable covering in the slot or roaming the box he could more than offset the loss of Justin Reid in free agency for a defense that ranked next to last in 2021. Draft tracker

Round 2 (No. 44 overall) - John Metchie III, WR, Alabama : Houston deals up for Metchie, who, like former Tide teammate Jameson Williams, is on the comeback from a torn ACL. Metchie, who had 96 grabs for 1,142 yards and eight scores last season, will likely operate out of the slot once he's ready to play and handle the underneath routes while Brandin Cooks works deep. Draft tracker

Round 3 (75, from Broncos) - Christian Harris, LB, Alabama : Athletic but smaller (6-1, 226) off-ball 'backer who should step right into a starting job given the caliber of Houston's defense. Posted 5½ sacks and 11½ TFLs for Tide in 2021. Draft tracker

Round 4 (107, from Seahawks through Browns) - Dameon Pierce, RB, Florida

Round 5 (150, from Bears) - Thomas Booker, DE, Stanford

Round 5 (170, from Patriots) - Teagan Quitoriano, TE, Oregon State

Round 6 (205, from Packers) - Austin Deculus, OT, LSU

Houston Texans' last five top draft picks:

  • 2021 (No. 67 overall): Davis Mills, QB, Stanford
  • 2020 (No. 40 overall): Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU
  • 2019 (No. 23 overall): Tytus Howard, OT, Alabama State
  • 2018 (No. 68 overall): Justin Reid, S, Stanford
  • 2017 (No. 12 overall): Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Houston Texans draft picks 2022: Round-by-round selections

#Texans
